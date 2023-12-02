Highlights Arsenal scored a stunning goal through Martin Odegaard against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with a slick passing move wowing fans.

Gabriel Jesus was delighted with the build-up play before Odegaard scored, with his reaction emerging on social media after the game.

A 2-1 victory for Arsenal extends their lead at the top of the Premier League, with four points now between them and second-place Manchester City.

Arsenal scored a stunning goal through Martin Odegaard in their 2-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their 3pm Premier League match on Saturday. And Gabriel Jesus' fantastic reaction to the goal tells you just how special it was from the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta's side came into the game knowing that three points would solidify their position at the top of the table. Prior to the match, there was just one point between them and second-placed Manchester City, who they rose above last week thanks to Kai Havertz's late winner against Brentford, which had Ian Wright buzzing. A win was therefore essential as Arsenal looked to keep Pep Guardiola's boys behind them.

Arsenal hold on despite late scare

It initially looked as if it would have been a routine match for the Gunners, who wasted little time in taking control of the game. Bukayo Saka continued his impressive start to the campaign by firing in his eighth goal of the season just six minutes into the match after being teed up by Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Seven minutes later, and Arsenal doubled their lead superbly. An over-hit ball made it's way out to Oleksandr Zinchenko on the left side of the penalty area. A neat one-two with Jesus played the full-back in behind the Wolves backline, and he then had the awareness to pull the ball back for captain Odegaard, who fired home superbly. The Norwegian looks back to his best, with two goals in his last two matches after a bizarre injury had kept him out for matches earlier this season.

That looked to be that, but a late goal for Wolves would have put Arteta and Arsenal fans in attendance on the edge of their seats. Matheus Cunha collected the ball inside the penalty area and bent a shot past David Raya in the 86th minute. Fortunately for the north London side, that effort proved to be little more than a consolation, as they held on to collect all three points.

Jesus' brilliant reaction to second Arsenal goal

That ultimately meant that Odegaard's goal proved to be the winner, and it was certainly a goal befitting of that status. The slickness of the passing move is simply gorgeous to watch, and you can check it out for yourselves below (goal at 0:45).

It really was an excellent passage of play, and it only goes to show the quality Arsenal possess going forward. But if you need any more convincing about how good the goal is, just look at how Jesus celebrated it.

Read More: Every Premier League club's starting striker ranked from 'Not Good Enough' to 'World Class'

The Brazilian initially demanded the ball from Odegaard when the Norwegian received it. But once the midfielder swept the ball in, the Arsenal striker immediately ran over to celebrate with the man who assisted the skipper, Zinchenko. The talisman couldn't hide his delight, waving his hands in celebration while pulling a face, and then embracing his Ukrainian teammate. Can you really blame him given how good the move was? Watch his reaction below.

Video: Jesus reacts to stunning Odegaard goal

Speaking after the game, Odegaard hailed the connection he has with his teammates, describing how it helps with the passages of play in the build-up. And going off the goal he scored today, it certainly seems to be working well.

"We know each other so well on the pitch, and we adapt to each other on the pitch. As you say, there are a lot of rotations and combinations and that's how we want to play."

Arteta will be hoping to see more of the same from his squad when they return to action in mid-week. Arsenal travel to face Luton Town on Tuesday 5th December, in what is a massive opportunity to consolidate their position as league leaders.