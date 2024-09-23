New footage has surfaced showing Gabriel Jesus and Erling Haaland involved a heated exchange at full-time on Sunday, following Manchester City's dramatic late comeback to earn a point against 10-man Arsenal. The Norwegian forward scored the opener with his 100th club goal, but Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel responded with goals that put Mikel Arteta's side ahead 2-1 at half-time.

Leandro Trossard's dismissal for a second bookable offence just before the break proved decisive. Although the Gunners dug their heels in successfully for much of the second period, their hard work came undone when John Stones buried the equaliser in the 98th minute.

Described by viewers and pundits as "an early title decider," Sunday's clash was bound to be filled with an extra layer of drama, no matter the result. While Manchester United legend Roy Keane chose to slam Arteta after the match, Peter Schmeichel and rival fans have pointed the finger at Michael Oliver's refereeing display. Nevertheless, this new row between both sets of players only intensifies the notion that this weekend saw Man City and Arsenal's budding rivalry turn into an inferno.

Related Bernardo Silva Uses Liverpool to Take Trophy Dig at Arsenal The Portuguese international criticised Mikel Arteta's tactics and Arsenal's trophy cabinet as the Gunners failed to hold on to a victory on Sunday.

The match turned intense, with post-game remarks from both clubs igniting anger among their supporters. New footage now reveals Haaland approaching Arteta and telling the Arsenal manager to "stay humble." Soon after, Jesus stepped in to defend his manager as tensions rose at the Etihad Stadium.

In a bizarre moment of what can only be described by rival fans as monumental head loss, Haaland continues to pile on the anger at Arsenal players. In the video, he is heard calling the former Man City forward 'a clown'. Watch the footage below:

As Jack Grealish looks to pull Haaland away from the situation, Arteta does the same with Jesus. However, with only two points separating the teams after five Premier League matches, while the conversation may be concluded, there’s a sense that this chapter is far from over.

Man City's Emerging Rivalry With Arsenal

The Gunners are Pep Guardiola's biggest roadblock to a fifth consecutive title

In recent years, the rivalry between Manchester City and Arsenal has intensified, especially as both clubs vie for supremacy in the Premier League. With City’s impressive squad depth and tactical prowess under Guardiola, they have emerged as a dominant force domestically, clinching the last four league titles.

Related The 10 Greatest Teams in Premier League History (Ranked) The Premier League has seen plenty of great teams in its long history but some clubs will be marvelled about for years to come.

Meanwhile, Arsenal, rejuvenated under Arteta's stewardship, have been striving to reclaim their status among England's elite, as they aim to be crowned Premier League champions for the first time in two decades. Last season, the Gunners came within two points of securing their first title in two decades, and as their mentality in this fixture drew criticism last term for their drive (or lack thereof) to go for all three points, similar issues appear to have cropped up once again.

With just five games into the league season, there’s no need to sound the alarm just yet - especially with both teams still unbeaten. The anticipation, however, continues to build, with all eyes eagerly awaiting their next encounter, set for early February next year. It promises to be another chapter in their unfolding rivalry, where the stakes will only rise higher.