Highlights Gabriel Jesus has had a positive impact on the Arsenal dressing room, bringing a winning mentality to the Emirates Stadium.

It's claimed Jesus has been a worthwhile signing, but there is a concern he isn't a natural striker.

Jesus underperforming his expected goals is seen as wastefulness that could hinder Arsenal's title pursuit.

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus has had a positive impact on the dressing room, but journalist Paul Brown fears the Brazil international hasn't delivered enough goals for the club.

Jesus netted in Arsenal's weekend win against Brighton & Hove Albion, but the second-half strike was only his third league goal of the season, having scored his previous two in 11 outings so far. Brown believes Arsenal wanted more consistency in front of goal from the ex-Manchester City man, and could be forced to test the market in January for a more reliable number nine.

There has been chatter about Arsenal signing a striker when the window opens next month - something which could limit Jesus' time in the starting-11.

Jesus struggling for goals in Arteta's Arsenal side

It was part of the reason why Man City were happy to let Jesus leave during the peak years of his career, selling him to Arsenal for a reported £45 million fee last season. The former Palmeiras star has never been a prolific goalscorer, which can cause problems for a player deployed in the centre-forward position.

City landed on their feet just fine, replacing Jesus with Erling Haaland, who might not possess the on-the-ball technical ability Jesus does but is a guaranteed goalscorer. The same cannot be said for Jesus, whose work rate, effort and application cannot be criticised but can at times struggle to convert the chances created for him.

It's something that is reflected in his expected goals stats, as Jesus is currently underperforming his xG (3.99), compared to his actual goals scored (three) in the Premier League this season. It indicates wastefulness from Jesus - something that could cost Arsenal during their title pursuit.

Gabriel Jesus Arsenal Stats (via Transfermarkt) Matches 51 Minutes 3,411 Goals 18 Assists 11 Yellow Cards 11 Red Cards 0

Arsenal eyeing up January striker addition

It's no surprise that just 18 months into Jesus' Arsenal career, the Gunners are reportedly looking for a striker to add to their ranks, given how profligate the former City star can be.

One name that has caught the attention of the Arsenal faithful is Ivan Toney, who despite having not kicked a ball since May, is attracting interest from the capital club. It's claimed Mikel Arteta is keen to sure up his attack by adding a striker capable of delivering goals consistently.

What's more, Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT that if it came down to a straight choice between Arsenal and Chelsea - another side linked with the England international - Toney would likely choose a switch to the Emirates Stadium. The transfer insider believes Toney would be keen to link up with Arteta and Arsenal, given their project is much further down the line than their London rivals.

Responding to speculation that Arsenal could make a move for a striker in January, journalist Brown admitted that any new additions in that position would spell bad news for Jesus. Suggesting a more sturdy goalscorer could serve Arsenal better in the long run, Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“I know for a fact that Arteta is happy with Jesus’ contribution. He gives the team a lot, but there comes a point when the guy who you bought to provide the goals needs to be scoring and I think that that is going to be a concern really at Arsenal for some time. “He hasn't looked prolific since he joined the team and I think they were really hoping that he would be a game changer, not just in terms of his personality and character, which I definitely think have had an impact and rubbed off on his teammates. He's come in as a winner and that's helped to inspire them.”

Jesus needs to step up in busy Christmas schedule

While the January transfer window is fast approaching, there are still plenty of points to play for before the window opens next month. And should results go in Arsenal's favour, there is every chance they'll be able to set themselves up nicely for a 2024 title push.

It starts this weekend when Arsenal visit Anfield for a top-of-the-table clash with Liverpool. The north Londoners threw away a two-goal lead at that stadium last season, in a game that was dubbed one of the reasons why their title challenge fell apart. A victory in Merseyside would confirm Arsenal as league leaders over Christmas for the second consecutive campaign.

After that, the fixture list shows no sign of relenting, as the Gunners play West Ham United just after Christmas Day, before making the short trip across the capital for a match against Fulham on New Year's Eve.

Arsenal's first game of 2024 is a repeat of this weekend's Premier League fixture, with Arteta and Co. travelling back to Anfield for their FA Cup third-round tie. Plenty to play for, meaning Jesus will have to have his shooting boots on if Arsenal are to finish the year on a high.