Arsenal summer signing Gabriel Jesus ‘changed the mood’ at the club following his arrival from Manchester City, journalist Paul Brown has told GiveMeSport.

The 25-year-old was one of the main contributing factors behind the Gunners’ fast start to the season that saw them installed as one of the main challengers for the Premier League title.

Arsenal news – Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal signed Jesus via a £45 million deal with City, and manager Mikel Arteta expressed his delight in securing the player’s signature at his unveiling.

"I'm very excited. The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature,” said Arteta. “I know Gabriel personally very well, and we all know him well from his time in the Premier League and being really successful here.”

Prior to Jesus’ arrival in north London, Arsenal had struggled with their striker options for some time with the powers of both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette declining.

However, the Brazil international is arguably yet to enter his peak years and already had four Premier League titles to his name before moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal suddenly had a proven centre-forward in the English top-flight who was capable of firing them to glory, and he certainly transformed their fortunes in the final third of the pitch.

What has Brown said about Jesus?

When asked about the impact Jesus has had at Arsenal, Brown disclosed that he shifted the atmosphere around the capital club.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “He's apparently a good trainer and a good, positive person around the team and in the dressing room and scores a lot of goals.

“I think he changed the mood a little bit at Arsenal, and I think on the pitch, he's been absolutely brilliant for them.”

How has Jesus played this season?

Jesus instantly established himself as Arsenal’s first-choice striker upon his arrival, replacing Aubameyang and Lacazette and keeping Eddie Nketiah on the bench.

The South American, who earns £120,000-per-week, rewarded Arteta for his show of faith by registering five goals and seven assists in his first 20 appearances across all competitions.

A knee injury sustained at the World Cup has kept Jesus sidelined ever since, though, but he should be able to make his return to the pitch over the coming weeks.

Jesus could, therefore, still play a crucial part as Arsenal go in search of their first Premier League title since 2003/04.