Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus could return to full training ‘over the next seven to 10 days’, injury expert Ben Dinnery has informed GiveMeSport

Arsenal: £45m star could 'return to full training' next week at the Emirates

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus could return to full training ‘over the next seven to 10 days’, injury expert Ben Dinnery has informed GiveMeSport.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined with a knee problem that he picked up during the World Cup for several months now, but he appears to be closing in on a long-awaited return to full fitness.

Arsenal injury news – Gabriel Jesus

Jesus had to undergo surgery following his return to north London and has been put on a recovery programme by the Arsenal medical team ever since.

Mikel Arteta provided an update on the Brazil international’s situation ahead of his side’s recent 1-0 victory over Leicester City.

"He’s progressing well," the Spaniard said. "Doing more and more on the field. The knee’s not reacting, so it’s really positive. "We want him back as quick as possible, but also respecting the timescale that the doctors and the specialists are giving us."

And according to Football.London, Arsenal are ‘hopeful’ of having Jesus back on the pitch ahead of the upcoming international break.

The capital club have a packed schedule ahead of the two-week pause from March 19th, and Arteta will surely be eager for the South American to play some part sooner rather than later.

What has Dinnery said about Jesus?

Jesus was initially only set to be sidelined for up to three months, but Dinnery has told GMS that the versatile attacker is edging ever closer to his comeback.

Read more: Europa League 2022/23: Fixtures, Group Stage Draw, Dates, Schedule, Final, Teams and Everything We Know So Far

He said: “Obviously, the late February deadline will have been and gone. He’s still not training fully with the team, and there are elements and aspects that he will be taking part in.

“But we shouldn't be too far away from seeing Gabriel Jesus training fully with the team maybe over the next seven to 10 days.”

How was Jesus playing before his injury?

Arsenal snapped Jesus up in a £45 million deal from Premier League rivals Manchester City over the summer with the player putting pen to paper on a five-year contract worth £120,000-per-week.

And the stocky forward made an instant impression for his new side, scoring five goals and providing a further seven assists in his opening 20 appearances for them.

Eddie Nketiah has stepped up well in Jesus’ absence, but he has struggled to supply a consistent source of goals in recent weeks.

Therefore, Arteta will be desperate to be able to call upon Jesus once again as he aims to guide Arsenal to the Premier League title.