Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is starting to look 'slightly more vulnerable', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old has played a key role for the Gunners this season, but he's prone to the odd mistake.

Arsenal news - Gabriel

Gabriel signed for Arsenal from French side LOSC Lille for a fee of £27m, according to Sky Sports.

The report claims that the north London club beat off competition from Manchester United, Everton, and Napoli, to secure the signature of Gabriel.

In the Gunners' latest Premier League game against West Ham United, Gabriel gave away a penalty which helped the Hammers secure a much-needed point at home - a devastating result for Arsenal in the title race.

The penalty Gabriel gave away was his second of the season, according to the Premier League website, and it could be costly in Arsenal's fight to secure first place.

Mikel Arteta's side are now just four points ahead of Manchester City, with the latter having a game in hand, and the two sides playing each other later this month.

With William Saliba injured, Gabriel hasn't looked the same, and Arsenal have dropped points in their last two games, conceding four goals.

What has Jones said about Gabriel?

Jones has suggested that Gabriel is starting to look slightly more vulnerable, especially alongside Rob Holding at the heart of the defence.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, Gabriel has been brilliant all season, but he does look slightly more vulnerable, especially when he's got Holding alongside him.

"Again, I think this is just a matter of squad depth. Arsenal weren't expecting to be in this situation, they weren't expecting to be challenging for a title, so it's understandable that there are going to be problems like this."

How has Gabriel performed this season?

No player has played more than Gabriel in the Premier League this campaign for Arsenal, according to FBref, which tells you all you need to know about what Arteta thinks of the defender.

The Brazilian also has a WhoScored rating of 6.94, the highest of all Arsenal's defenders this term.

Gabriel boasts a 90% pass accuracy, whilst also averaging 1.4 tackles, 2.5 aerial duels, and 5.0 total duels won per game, as per Sofascore.

Despite the odd mistake and rash decision, Gabriel is still a key player for Arsenal and certainly will be in the run-in as they look to beat Man City to the title.