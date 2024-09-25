Mikel Arteta now has a plethora of options on the left wing to play about with. Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Martinelli have all shown glimpses of brilliance across their respective careers – and the San Sebastian-born tactician is likely to have a selection headache moving forward.

The latter, Martinelli, does find himself at a bit of a crossroads. Widely revered as one of the Gunners’ best players in recent seasons, playing the majority of their games on the left flank, as his side achieved back-to-back silver medals in the Premier League.

Arsenal duo Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka are non-negotiable picks in Arteta’s attacking constellation with them stationed behind the striker and on the right, respectively, but the latter’s partner in crime is no longer sacrosanct to his side’s boardroom bosses.

Indeed, the spot on the left remains up for grabs – and Martinelli, 23, will potentially have a chance to re-affirm himself as Arteta’s primary choice against League One outfit Bolton in the League Cup. If he fails to do so, it could be a cause for concern for the 13-cap, two-goal Brazil international.

Bolton and Leicester Outings Make or Break for Martinelli

Recent assist vs Man City was his first since March 2024

Since the start of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, the 23-year-old has flattered to deceive – and popping up with an assist in his side’s all-crucial encounter with Manchester City has been one of the few memorable moments, despite being called to be axed prior to kick off.

Before teeing up Riccardo Calafiori, who scored Arsenal’s first goal of the title-chasing affair, his last goal contribution came in March 2024. The Brazilian played against Sheffield United and notched one of his outfit’s strikes in their six-goal rout.

It’s not just his lack of goal contributions that has made him unfavoured by the ex-Everton midfielder. What was so exciting about the winger in the infancy of his career was his daring nature when standing up to defenders.

Martinelli's Premier League Statistics vs Arsenal Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 2,031 9th Goals 6 6th Assists 4 =6th Shots per game 1.7 6th Key passes per game 1.3 3rd Dribbles per game 1.1 3rd Overall rating 6.89 =7th

Though, even beyond a statistical deep dive, his performances have been consistently scrutinised. His club colleagues - Odegaard and Saka, most notably - have the enticing knack of bringing the best out of their teammates.

Kai Havertz and Declan Rice have both been able to provide a force in front of goal and that is largely down to the aforementioned duo’s guile – not Martinelli’s element of anxiety-laden actions. And with competition for places in the Arsenal starting line-up at a high, the winger needs to buck his ideas up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martinelli holds the Arsenal record for games scored in without losing. He notched 41 strikes in 35 matches.

Capable of using both feet to weave in and out of the opposition, Martinelli has seemingly lost the spark and lightness on his feet – which will come to the dismay of the Arsenal faithful.

With Trossard suspended for their home outing against Bolton in the League Cup, the £180,000-per-week earner could put doubt into Arteta’s mind in who to start against Leicester City in their next league encounter on the weekend. Should he start against the Foxes, with Trossard back in contention and Sterling looking to shine for his temporary employers, Martinelli could rekindle his once-promising form.

Ian Wright Labelled Martinelli as ‘Desperate’

‘I know that he’s desperate to do well because he has got Trossard on the bench’

Amid a stagnation in his form, Martinelli - one of the fastest Premier League players in 2023/24 - will understand that the onus is on him to improve and worm his way back into Arteta’s plans as they look to, on the third time of trying, knock Pep Guardiola’s side off their perch.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright, now loved for his punditry duties, has recently criticised the winger’s display – and one particular moment – in their victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, via Football365, the striker-turned-pundit labelled Martinelli as 'desperate' after his decision to shoot from a tight angle as opposed to passing to an unmarked Declan Rice. He said: “This one here is a bit disappointing for me because he [Martinelli] has got the opportunity to cut back to Declan Rice.

“Just lay that into Declan, go 2-0 up and go in at half-time. I know that he’s desperate to do well because he has got Trossard on the bench. He had a poor season last year, Martinelli. But he’s trying to impress upon the manager, but give that back to Declan Rice, 2-0, and then you probably get your goal in the second half.”

What perhaps saved Martinelli - who also struggled in the Champions League against Atalanta - from being on the receiving end of further condemnation is that the north London-based side managed to secure a 2-0 triumph in their Premier League outing.

That said, it is abundantly clear that the Ituano graduate, who has registered 41 goals and 25 assists in his 180-game Emirates Stadium career, is no longer Arteta’s first choice on the left – and his string of poor displays will not be going under the radar.

Against Bolton and Leicester, he has the perfect opportunity to remind Arteta and all Arsenal fans of his quality. If the week ends without an impressive display, however, this could be a sliding-doors moment in his Arsenal career, especially with Trossard and Sterling waiting in the wings to steal his minutes.

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 25/09/24