Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is one of the best signings in the Premier League, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old is already performing at an elite-level despite his age, and you'd imagine there's more to come from the Arsenal forward.

Arsenal news - Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli recently signed a new contract at the Gunners and is now expected to earn £200k-a-week.

The young forward joined Arsenal from Brazilian side Ituano for a fee of just £6m when he was an 18-year-old, according to GOAL.

Martinelli's rise since moving to England has been phenomenal and this season, he's beginning to really show why Arsenal took a risk on him from South America.

Extending his previous deal would have been a priority for Edu Gaspar and Mikel Arteta, with reports in Spain suggesting that Catalan giants Barcelona were keeping tabs on the young forward.

In terms of value for money, the signing of Martinelli has to be up there with one of the best in recent history.

Transfermarkt now value Martinelli at around £62m - ten times more than what Arsenal paid for him only a few years ago.

What has O'Rourke said about Martinelli?

Martinelli has suggested that Martinelli is one of the best Arsenal and Premier League signings we've seen, and worth even more than the Transfermarkt value.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "100%, he's got to be one of the best signings for Arsenal and in the Premier League as well. £6m, now what would he be worth in the current market? You're probably looking closer to the £80m-£90m mark for somebody like Martinelli right now.

"He's coming into his prime, he's a Brazil international, he's scored 14 goals for Arsenal this season, which is probably his best goalscoring season for them."

How has Martinelli performed this season?

Martinelli has played a pivotal role for the Gunners this campaign, with Arteta's side competing to win the Premier League alongside Manchester City.

The Brazil forward is Arsenal's top goalscorer in the league with 14 goals, whilst also providing four assists, according to FBref.

Martinelli has also averaged 1.6 key passes, 1.7 successful dribbles, and 3.9 total duels won, whilst also creating eight big chances, as per Sofascore.

Ultimately, Martinelli has been one of the best-performing players in the league right now.

At the age of 21, there's still so much more to come from the South American, and it's scary to think how good he could be in a few years.