The race for the Ballon d'Or is often exciting and is now stranger to controversy. In 2024, when Vinicius Junior discovered that the award would go to Rodri instead of him, Real Madrid opted to boycott the ceremony in a show of solidarity.

Elsewhere, Franck Ribery believed politics were to blame when he lost out on the 2013 Ballon d'Or, with Cristiano Ronaldo winning the award instead. Robert Lewandowski also called Lionel Messi insincere for his comments after the Argentine claimed the prize in 2021.

In that very same year, there was a third name in the race, Jorginho. Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli claimed the Italian should have claimed the prize.

Gabriel Martinelli Felt Jorginho Should Have Won 2021 Ballon d’Or

The Brazilian praised his current Arsenal teammate