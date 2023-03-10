Sporting Lisbon and Arsenal shared the spoils in their Europa League clash on Thursday evening.

The Gunners fielded a strong side for the last 16 first leg match in Portugal.

But, despite the likes of William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli all in the starting lineup, the Premier League leaders were unable to come away from José Alvalade Stadium with a win.

Saliba notched the opener after 22 minutes, only for Goncalo Inacio to level the scores shortly after.

Paulinho gave the home side the lead 10 minutes after the break.

They weren't ahead for long, though, with Hidemasa Morito scoring the most unfortunate of own-goals shortly after.

There were no further goals as the game ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Jeremiah St. Juste denies Gabriel Martinelli epic solo goal

St. Juste has become a bit of a legend among FIFA fans in recent years.

The Dutchman has a pace rating of 93 on FIFA 23, making him comfortably the quickest centre-back on the game.

And he showed why his pace rating is so high when he denied Martinelli an epic solo goal in the 59th minute.

The Brazilian picked up the ball well inside his own half and powered forward.

He managed to ghost past multiple defenders and it looked as if he would put the ball into an empty net after going past Antonio Adán.

But St. Juste came out of nowhere to produce a last ditch tackle and save his side. View the moment below...

Just look at how far back St. Juste was as Martinelli went through on goal.

The Dutchman went crazy after saving his side and no wonder why. It was an incredible display of pace and determination to get back and make the tackle.

When do Arsenal and Sporting contest their second leg?

The tie is finely poised going into the second leg.

Arsenal will welcome Sporting to The Emirates Stadium for the return leg on Thursday 16 March.

The victor will book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.