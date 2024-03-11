Highlights Gabriel Martinelli's injury setback forces him to miss training ahead of a crucial Champions League clash with Porto.

A return against Porto appears to be unlikely after also missing the game against Brentford.

Gunners face a major blow as Martinelli's absence adds to the challenge of overturning a one-goal deficit in the Champions League.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been dealt a major blow ahead of their Champions League clash with Porto this week, with Gabriel Martinelli missing training on Monday after suffering an injury against Sheffield United.

Martinelli limped off as the Gunners defeated the Blades 6-0 at Bramall Lane, with Arsenal fans sweating over his fitness heading into the weekend. The Brazilian attacker was unavailable against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, and a return against Porto is now looking unlikely.

Martinelli Misses Training Ahead of Porto

The Brazilian Spotted on Crutches

As per Football London, Martinelli was spotted on crutches after the Sheffield United game, meaning the fixture against Brentford on Saturday was likely to come too soon. Arsenal fans might have hoped that Arteta was being cautious with the Brazilian, but the report also suggests that Martinelli wasn't seen in training on Monday.

With the north London outfit facing Porto in the second leg of their Champions League tie on Tuesday, the 22-year-old is likely to be a major doubt due to not training the day before. It's a major blow for the Gunners who are already forced to contend with overcoming a one-goal deficit in order to advance into the next round.

Gabriel Martinelli - vs 2023/24 Premier League Arsenal squad Output Squad rank Goals 6 =4th Assists 4 =4th Shots per game 2 4th Key passes per game 1.5 3rd Dribbles per game 1.4 =1st Crosses per game 0.9 2nd Correct as of 11/03/2024

Martinelli, described as 'phenomenal' by Arteta, is one of Arsenal's key players, and as they battle to lift the Premier League title, the supporters at the Emirates Stadium will be hoping and praying that the young forward isn't on the treatment table for too long. After the international break, the north London outfit face fellow title-chases Manchester City, and losing him for that game would be a major disappointment.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Kaoru Mitoma and Jeremy Doku average more carries into the penalty area per 90 minutes than Gabriel Martinelli in the Premier League this season (of those to have played more than eight 90s).

Trio to Return After Missing First Leg

Gabriel Jesus, Thomas Partey, and Oleksandr Zinchenko in training

Gabriel Jesus, Thomas Partey, and Oleksandr Zinchenko were all involved against Brentford at the weekend, but the key trio have spent spells on the sideline over the last few months. Arteta is starting to build up their fitness, managing them carefully, and the earlier report from Football London confirms that they trained as normal on Monday, unlike Martinelli.

It will be a huge boost for the Gunners after the trio missed the first leg against Porto, where Arsenal were defeated 1-0. The Spanish manager will be desperate for a fully fit squad at the Emirates as they look to advance into the next round, but it looks as though they will be without Martinelli.

