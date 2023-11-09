Highlights Gabriel Martinelli delivered a dazzling display in Arsenal's Champions League win against Sevilla, causing constant trouble for the defense.

Martinelli's skillful "Berbatov spin" moment showcased his class, anticipation, and composure on the pitch.

Martinelli's dribbling prowess makes him a key player for Arsenal in their quest to challenge Manchester City and succeed in the Champions League.

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli turned up the heat in his side’s Champions League contest with Sevilla, one in which they reigned victorious in with a routine 2-0 win against the perennial Europa League winners. Goals in each half gave the Gunners a well-deserved victory and some much-needed respite after falling at the hands of Newcastle United the weekend before, a result in which Mikel Arteta was furious about in his post-match interview as he claimed Anthony Gordon’s goal shouldn’t have counted.

Alas, a win in Europe’s premier club competition will at least brighten the mood for the time being. Leandro Trossard, who began the affair up top in Eddie Nketiah’s injury-forced absence, latched onto the end of Bukayo Saka’s low-driven cross in the first half after the Englishman was unleashed by Jorginho’s inch-perfect, line-breaking pass.

Provider-turned-goalscorer Saka then notched a 64th minute goal as his flank partner Martinelli provided him with an inviting ball to run on to. Composed as you like, the right-winger doubled the host’s lead with a clever turn and emphatic finish past the hapless Marko Dimitrovic. Of course, on the back of their breathtaking display, many names are being floated about as important figures on the Champions League night, though not many enjoyed the memorable occasion on their stomping ground as much as Martinelli did.

Champions League Group B - Current Standings Position Club Pld W D L +/- GD Pts 1. Arsenal 4 3 0 1 9/3 +6 9 2. PSV Eindhoven 4 1 2 1 4/7 -3 5 3. Lens 4 1 2 1 4/4 0 5 4. Sevilla 4 0 2 2 4/7 -3 2

Gabriel Martinelli’s dazzling display vs Sevilla

From the off, the seven-cap Brazil international was a threat – a constant thorn in the Sevilla defence. Just ask Sevilla defender Juanlu Sanchez, who had a night to forget. So much so that no defender has been dribbled past more times in a Champions League tie in the last eight campaigns, per Squawka. And he has Martinelli to thank for that.

One notable moment from the game is forcing fans to compare his acute piece of skill to that of former Manchester United technician Dimitar Berbatov. Monikered the ‘Berbatov spin’ thanks to the striker’s exploits against West Ham United back in 2008, Martinelli provided his best impression of the former Fulham talisman.

With the ball racing towards the by-line, Martinelli managed to get to it in the nick of time and used a deft dink to evade Sanchez’s trailing leg. Pure class, anticipation and composure was on show by the 22-year-old wide man and the Emirates Stadium were left in awe as Martinelli remembered his Brazilian - or in this case, Bulgarian - roots. You can watch the neat bit of trickery - in all its glory - below.

For the entirety of the game, Martinelli could be seen hugging the touch line with his arms aloft. A sign that a player is keen to be involved, a direct switch to the winger’s feet was often used as Arsenal’s out ball and – as expected – he relished in those one-on-one situations – Sanchez, however, did not. The Gunners snapped up a highly rated 18-year-old Martinelli from the lower tiers of Brazilian football back in 2019 in a deal worth £6m; an in hindsight, they seemed to have pulled off a deal that can only be described as miraculous. Fast-forward four years and journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that snaring Martinelli for a mere £6m ‘looks like a steal’.

Now 22, Martinelli continues to provide Arteta and his entourage with a reliable source of excitement with the odd goal involvement, having recorded 35 goals and 22 assists in his 143-game north London career. His most fruitful return came in 2022/23, a season when Arsenal set a record-breaking precedent of leading the Premier League title charge for a whopping 248 days, as he scored 15 goals and provided a further six assists across all competitions.

Gabriel Martinelli's Premier League Statistics vs Arsenal Squad Metric Score Squad Rank Average rating 7.10 3rd Goals 1 5th= Assists 2 2nd= Shots per game 1.8 4th Dribbles per game 1.8 2nd Key passes 1.7 2nd= All statistics per WhoScored

Martinelli, thanks to his mazy dribbling, could be a key part in Arteta’s attempts to knock Pep Guardiola’s imperious Manchester City off their perch as the dominant side in England’s topflight. Alongside that objective is faring in the Champions League, a competition in which Arsenal are looking to ‘make their mark’ upon their long-awaited return. Having never won Europe’s most prestigious competition in their storied history, they will have their chance to book a spot in this season’s knock-out stages when they face RC Lens, a team they lost 2-1 to in early October. A win would not only secure passage into the next round, but it would be done with an extra game in the bag.

Martinelli jokes that Saka has to buy him dinner

Post-match, during his media duties with the club, Martinelli explained how his dribbling expertise allowed him to flourish against Sevilla, suggesting he enjoys receiving the ball quickly and directing runs towards back-tracking defenders. Read what he had to say below (via Arsenal's official website).

“I think we did well today, and we deserved the win. Every game I want the ball as quickly as possible to have the advantage to go and take the full back on one-on-one. This is what I like to do, and I think the team knows that. Me and B [Bukayo Saka] are good at that, and today it’s what you want. If you go one, two or three times and you beat your opponent, you get more confidence and that’s what happened today,” the dazzling Brazilian said post-match.

Martinelli’s efforts – as mentioned – finally paid dividends in the second half as his through ball set up Saka, who duly slotted Arsenal’s second of the night beyond Dimitrovic with ease. As such, the Brazilian joked by saying that Saka now owes him dinner.

“I told him that he’s going to have to pay me for dinner!” he said. “I’m so happy with the win and for his goal as well. It’s so good to play here at home with our supporters, and we just try to do our best on the pitch to show them our qualities and win for them.”

On a sour note, Saka’s second-half injury would’ve struck fears into those of an Arsenal persuasion, though Arteta presented a carefree figure as the 22-year-old made a premature exit. An on-looking Gareth Southgate, however, may not have been as calm given England’s upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia on the 17 and 20 November, respectively. Much to the delight of the England national team custodian, however, Arteta revealed after the match that Saka should be fit and ready to play in England’s upcoming fixtures (via The Independent).

“It was just a kick, and I was told by the physios he wasn’t happy to continue. I want to assume he will be OK."

