Galatasaray have released a statement announcing plans to move forward with criminal proceedings against Jose Mourinho after claiming he made racist remarks in the aftermath of the 0-0 between the two sides on Monday. In the post-match press conference following the Istanbul derby, Mourinho expressed that the home team's sideline was acting wildly, likening them to "monkeys."

He also reiterated his disapproval of Turkish referees, suggesting that it would have been a "disaster" to have an official from Turkey overseeing the match, after Slovakian referee Slavko Vincic was appointed to take charge. Now though, the Super Lig leaders have announced their intentions to move forward with a case against the 'Special One.' Watch the press conference incident that appears to have sparked the formal complaint:

Galatasaray's Statement in Full

The club claim Mourinho has issued 'derogatory statements' from the start of his reign as manager

In a post released on social media, Galatasaray claimed that Mourinho had made 'derogatory statements' from the beginning of his time as Fenerbahce manager and announced plans to submit official complaints to FIFA and UEFA:

"Since the commencement of his managerial duties in Turkiye, Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has persistently issued derogatory statements directed towards the Turkish people. Today, his discourse has escalated beyond merely immoral comments into unequivocally inhumane rhetoric. "We hereby formally declare our intention to initiate criminal proceedings concerning the racist statements made by Jose Mourinho, and shall accordingly submit official complaints to UEFA and FIFA. "Furthermore, we shall diligently observe the stance adopted by Fenerbahce - an institution professing to uphold “exemplary moral values”—in response to the reprehensible conduct exhibited by their manager."

As of yet, neither Mourinho or Fenerbahce have yet to respond to Galatasaray's claims.

Mourinho Praises Slovakian Referee

The Portuguese's latest criticism of Turkish officials appears to have landed him in hot water

During his press conference, Mourinho was asked about the display from teenage defender Yusuf Akcicek, but rather than respond to it, the Portuguese coach diverted his attention to the positive performance of the Slovakian referee.

"I have to thank the referee. After the big dive in the first minute and their bench jumping like monkeys on the top of the kid," the former Chelsea boss stated. "With a Turkish referee you would have a yellow card after one minute and after five minutes I would have to change him.

"I went to the referee's dressing room after the game, of course the fourth official was there, a Turkish referee. I told him 'thank you for coming here, you come for a big match' and I turned myself to the fourth official and I said 'if you were a referee this match would be a disaster'."

The 62-year-old took over as Fenerbahce's head coach last summer and has already faced a ban and fine for his comments on the refereeing standards in the country.