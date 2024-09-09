Galatasaray are eyeing a late move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies as reports in Turkey claim the Super Lig giants are now ‘testing the waters’ for the 31-year-old’s arrival.

With the transfer window in Turkey still open until September 13, several Premier League stars have been linked with a potential move east, including Manchester United’s Casemiro and Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell.

Davies seems to be the latest name touted for a move to the Super Lig as Galatasaray are reportedly considering another defender’s arrival before the window slams shut on Friday this week.

With former Tottenham ace Davinson Sanchez already in their centre-back rotation, Davies could soon link up with the Colombian again, 12 months after he departed North London for Turkey.

The 28-year-old secured an early September move to Galatasaray a year ago, days after the transfer deadline had passed in England.

Amid an injury-hit season, Sanchez made only 17 starts for the Turkish giants in the league and could soon see competition for places heat up with Davies lined up among centre-back options.

Davies Linked with Spurs Exit

Galatasaray showing interest in the 31-year-old

Davies was linked with a Spurs exit back in May, when reports claimed Tottenham were ready to sanction the 31-year-old’s departure as he was deemed surplus to requirements by Ange Postecoglou.

Yet to feature for Tottenham in the new Premier League season, the Welsh defender has been a significant figure in the dressing room, but his time at the club could come to an end as soon as this week, with Galatasaray now showing interest.

With less than 12 months left on his current deal, the versatile defender, labelled 'outstanding' by Postecoglou, could soon become the latest outgoing in a busy three-month period for Tottenham, who managed to offload several unwanted names, including Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Emerson Royal.

Spurs’ departures have played a massive part in funding their summer spree, which saw the likes of Dominic Solanke, Archie Gray, and Lucas Bergvall arrive.

Ben Davies Senior Career Stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Tottenham 330 9 23 Swansea 85 3 3

Since joining the club from Swansea in 2014 as part of a swap deal, Davies has made 330 appearances for Spurs across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and registering 19 assists.

Last season, the 31-year-old made just 12 starts under Postecoglou in the Premier League and ended his campaign prematurely with a calf injury.

Reguilon ‘Had Options’ to Leave Spurs

Tottenham were tough on his exit terms

Tottenham outcast Sergio Reguilon had options to leave the club during the summer transfer period, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs were reportedly ‘tough’ on the 27-year-old’s exit terms as they held out either for a permanent departure or a loan with an obligation to buy next summer.

Alongside Davies, Reguilon is also on an expiring deal in North London – his current agreement runs out in June 2025.

In July, the Spaniard was linked with a shock return to Manchester United, six months after the Red Devils cut short Reguilon’s stay in Manchester.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-09-24.