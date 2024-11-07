Galatasaray will play host to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League on Thursday night as both sides look to continue their unbeaten starts in the competition so far.

Galatasaray have so far won two out of three games, defeating PAOK and Elfsborg while they were held to a 2-2 draw against RFS. In their most recent game they extended their lead at the top of the Super Lig table, defeating Besiktas 2-1. Spurs have won three out of three games so far this season in Europe with wins over Qarabag, Ferencvaros and AZ Alkmaar and come into this game after a thumping 4-1 win over Aston Villa at the weekend.

Both sides will be confident of success and know victory will go a long way to helping them qualify for the next round in the top eight, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the two sides to lineup.

Galatasaray Team News

Osimhen pushing for a start

Manager Okan Buruk is likely to have a near full-strength squad to choose from when he welcomes the north London club to Istanbul, with defender Ismail Jakobs the only definite absentee with a knee injury. Victor Osimhen has found form since his loan move from Napoli and is pushing for a start, while former Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez is also expected to start at the heart of the defence.

Galatasaray Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Ismail Jakobs Knee November 2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Buruk shared an update on the fitness of his squad for the game.

“We used different systems in the last two matches, but our main game was always based on a four-man defense. Our first priority was a four-man defense. We change this from time to time depending on the player and opponent structure. Osimhen went to training yesterday. We will make a decision about him and our other players. We will clarify this in the last training. Our main idea this season was a four-man defense. Galatasaray tried to play its own game against every team in every match. We will try to play our own game again.”

Galatasaray Predicted XI

Icardi to start alongside Osimhen

Galatasaray Predicted XI: Muslera; Ayhan, Sanchez, Bardakci, Yilmaz; Sallai, Torreira, Sara, Ziyech; Osimhen, Icardi.

Galatasaray Predicted Substitutes: Guvenc (GK), Baltaci (DEF), Jelert (DEF), Nelsson (DEF), Yesilhurt (DEF), Akman (MID), Demirbay (MID), Kutlu (MID), Mertens (FWD), Agun (FWD), Batshuayi (FWD), Demir (FWD).

With the team set up to be on the front foot and set to be in front of their home crowd, expect an attacking lineup with several former Premier League stars involved. Hakim Ziyech and Lucas Torreira should start, with former Norwich star Gabriel Sara also getting the nod. First-choice goalkeeper Muslera is back from suspension too, so should return between the sticks.

Tottenham Team News

Richarlison set for another spell on the sidelines

Ange Postecoglou recently saw the injury situation in north London improve, but he has since been dealt several blows and will be delighted the international break is around the corner.

Micky Van de Ven and Wilson Odobert both suffered hamstring injuries and are set for a spell on the sidelines, while Brazilian forward Richarlison returned recently and then was forced off during the win over Aston Villa with a hamstring problem of his own after assisting a goal for Dominic Solanke. He's now set for four weeks on the treatment table, while Argentine defender Cristian Romero picked up a foot injury in the same game and is unlikely to feature before the international break as a result.

Tottenham Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Wilson Odobert Hamstring Unknown Micky Van de Ven Hamstring 23/11/2024 Richarlison Hamstring 01/12/2024 Cristian Romero Foot 23/11/2024 Mikey Moore Illness 10/11/2024 Timo Werner Groin 23/11/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Postecoglou shared an update on the fitness of his squad.

"From the weekend, Richy injured his hamstring. He'll be out for a while. Romero nothing too serious, still a chance for the weekend. Timo Werner a little bit of a groin issue he's carrying, so he didn't travel and Mikey Moore has a bit of a virus so he was left at home. Everyone else who was fit should be available."​​​​​​

Tottenham Predicted XI

James Maddison to return to the team

Tottenham Predicted XI: Vicario; Gray, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Bentancur; Johnson, Maddison, Kulusevski; Solanke.

Tottenham Predicted Substitutes: Forster (GK), Austin (GK), Porro (DEF), Dorrington (DEF), Casssanova (MID), Bergvall (MID), Sarr (MID), Johnson (FWD), Lankshear (FWD), Son (FWD).

Tottenham have a bit of a defensive injury crisis at the minute and that could see Postecoglou shore up the midfield to offer them a bit more protection. Bissouma and Bentancur can come into midfield which allows James Maddison to start in his preferred number ten spot following his free-kick goal as a substitute at the weekend. Archie Gray, a £30m summer signing, should start in defence too.