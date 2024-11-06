Tottenham will be looking to follow up from two excellent wins over Manchester City and Aston Villa with a positive Europa League performance in their game in Turkey with Galatasaray.

This is the first meeting between the two sides, with the Turkish outfit coming into this game fresh, having not played since their 2-1 win over Besiktas on 28th October.

Galatasaray's Europa League form has stuttered somewhat. In their last match they were three up at half-time against Elfsborg, but ended up sneaking over the line 4-3. Prior to that, they looked somewhat vulnerable in a 2-2 draw with Latvian side RFS, where again, they let a two-goal lead slip.

Result Odds: Home advantage makes Galatasaray slight favourites

Galatasaray win 13/10 | Spurs win - 7/4 | Draw 3/1

In years gone by, Galatasaray away has been a daunting prospect, with an incredibly passionate fan base making life difficult for visiting teams. Perhaps most famously in the 1990s, when Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United were welcomed with a banner that stated, "Welcome to Hell."

That said, Spurs have more offensive weapons at their disposal, and on paper should be the stronger of the two sides. The bookmakers have sat on the fence with the draw being the favoured outcome of this match.

Galatasaray vs Spurs - Result Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Galatasaray Win 13/10 2.30 +130 Draw 3/1 4.00 +300 Spurs Win 7/4 2.75 +175

Score Predictions: Bookmakers favour a draw

Galatasaray win 2-1 - 10/1 | Spurs win 2-1 - 9/1 | Draw 1-1 - 7/1

The bookmakers are unable to split the two sides. While they make Galatasaray very slight favourites to win outright, no doubt due to the special atmosphere that can so often be created in Turkey.

Where the 1-1 draw is the most likely result at 7/1, in terms of a winner, the bookmakers have both sides at 10/1 for a 2-1 win. So, ultimately, this is a hard game to call, with both probably both managers content with taking a point.

Galatasaray vs Spurs - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Draw 1-1 7/1 8.00 +700 Galatasaray win 2-1 10/1 11.00 +1000 Spurs win 2-1 10/1 11.00 +1000 Draw 2-2 11/1 12.00 +1100 Either side to win 1-0 14/1 15.00 +1400

Interestingly, the bookmakers favour there being more than 2.5 goals rather than less than that, as indicated by the odds of 10/1 for either side winning 2-1.

Yet, given both teams will be content with a point it may come as a surprise that less than 2.5 goals is favoured more, until you recall Spurs playing style, which should make this a good game to watch.

Galatasaray vs Spurs Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Under 2.5 13/8 2.63 +163 Over 2.5 4/9 1.44 -225

Goalscorers Odds: Osimhen and Icardi the front-runners to score

Anytime Goalscorers: Icardi (Galatasaray) - 8/5 | Richarlison (Spurs) - 13/8

Again, there is very little to separate the two sides in terms of who scores, but with Galatasaray ever so slight favourites on who wins outright, the Turkish outfit's forward players Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi are the front-runners to score at anytime in the game.

Galatasaray Goalscorer Odds Goalscorer Anytime First Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Victor Osimhen 8/5 2.60 +160 11/2 6.50 +550 Mauro Icardi 8/5 2.60 +160 11/2 6.50 +550 Michy Batshuayi 2/1 3.00 +200 13/2 7.50 +650 Baris Yilmaz 23/10 3.30 +230 7/1 8.00 +700 Dries Martins 23/10 3.30 +230 7/1 8.00 +700

Hot on the heels of Osimhen and Icardi in terms of scoring at anytime in the game are Richarlison — who scored the winner from the spot in Spurs's Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar — and Brennan Johnson, who seems to have matured this season as a player.

Spurs Goalscorer Odds Goalscorer Anytime First Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Richarlison 13/8 2.63 +163 11/2 6.50 +550 Dominic Solanke 8/5 2.60 +160 11/2 6.50 +550 Brennan Johnson 11/5 3.20 +220 7/1 8.00 +700 Son Heung-min 23/10 3.30 +230 7/1 8.00 +700 Tino Werner 14/5 3.80 +280 17/2 9.50 +850

Predictions and Best Bets

Son to score first and the game to end 1-1

The 1-1 draw is heavily favoured, but in terms of value on a goalscorer, Son Heung-min is a good offer when it comes to scoring first at 7/1. In what could be an intense atmosphere, Spurs will no doubt look to the experience of Son to drive them on and travel with the ball into Galatasaray's defensive third.

Best bets

Drawn game one-one - 7/1

Son to score first - 7/1

Dries Martins to score anytime - 23/10

All odds via William Hill