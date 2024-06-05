Highlights Conor Gallagher could be sold this summer to raise finances for Chelsea, with Aston Villa said to be leading the race.

Chelsea may be forced to sell one of their academy graduates to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Villa are looking to add increased depth to their midfield, to cope with the added pressure of Champions League football.

Conor Gallagher has been heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer, with Aston Villa said to be interested, and Mark Goldbridge believes that this would be a 'fantastic deal'. He added, however, that the sale of Gallagher would be another example of Chelsea being "badly run".

The England international enjoyed an excellent season at Stamford Bridge in 2023/24, making 39 appearances, scoring eight goals and taking the captain's armband in Reece James' absence. This form has prompted interest from a host of clubs, most notably Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham, with the former said to be winning the race to land the midfielder's signature.

This clear importance to the Blues has meant the club have been lamented for potentially selling the player, but owner Todd Boehly will argue that they are forced to cash in on their academy graduate for financial reasons.

Goldbridge: Gallagher to Villa Would be a 'Fantastic Deal'

Chelsea could sell the player for £50 million

After successive loan spells at West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace, Gallagher finally settled into a dysfunctional Chelsea team in the 2022/23 season. Despite showing glimpses of quality during his first full campaign in a Blues shirt, the 24-year-old came into his own in the most recent season, developing into an energetic box-to-box midfielder. He became a prominent figure in the middle of the park under Mauricio Pochettino and this culminated in an England call-up for the European Championships this summer.

While new boss Enzo Maresca would likely want to keep a player who has demonstrated how vital he is to the west London team's midfield, it's believed that this decision will be taken out of his hands. With Todd Boehly's tenure thus far eclipsing £1 billion in total player fee expenditure, the club are in need of a major sale this summer in order to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules, and Gallagher may be a victim of this. Being a Cobham graduate, any incoming transfer fee would register as pure profit on Chelsea's books, so there is an incentive to move the player on over other players who may be less important to the team.

Writing on X, Manchester United fan and content creator Goldbridge criticised Chelsea for the potential sale:

"Conor Gallagher to Villa would be a fantastic deal. And another example of how badly run Chelsea are."

While Chelsea would certainly be losing a key cog in their team, potential suitors Villa would be gaining extra depth and quality to their midfield as they prepare for the added pressures of Champions League football. There is a belief that Chelsea's desperation to sell before the end of June will accelerate a potential deal, and that the Midlands club can land the player for around £50 million, a cut-price in today's market.

Despite already boasting the likes of John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Youri Tielemans, Boubacar Kamara, Morgan Rodgers and Jacob Ramsey, Unai Emery will be looking for further options that will fit the high octane style that he likes to implement, and will be implementing every three days.

Gallagher's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 - Chelsea Squad Ranking Stat Output Squad Rank Appearances 37 1st Goals 5 =4th Assists 7 2nd Key Passes Per 90 Minutes 1.4 2nd Interceptions Per 90 Minutes 1.2 1st Match Rating 7.13 2nd

Armando Broja Also Expected to Leave Chelsea

The Striker is deemed surplus to requirements

Gallagher may not be the only Chelsea academy graduate who is sacrificed for financial reasons this summer. While Levi Colwill has been linked with a move to Manchetser United, few concrete links have surfaced surrounding the player.

However, forward Armando Broja has been the subject of intense speculation, with up to six clubs said to be chasing the in-demand Albanian striker, who has struggled for minutes at Chelsea due to persistent injuries.

