Highlights The New Orleans Pelicans struggle on defense without Zion Williamson and need CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram to boost scoring efficiency.

Williamson's playoff return hinges on the Pelicans advancing past the 1st round, per insider Shams Charania.

The Youthful Thunder trio are dominating Pelicans, led by Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, & Williams scoring prowess.

After falling 124-92 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of their first-round playoff matchup, the New Orleans Pelicans sit in a precarious position. They are down 0-2 in the series after a heartbreaking loss in game one and a blowout defeat in the second game.

With Zion Williamson sidelined due to a hamstring injury, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram have to step up their efficiency and scoring output, but that has not been the case. The Pelicans' offense struggled mightily to open this series, putting up just 92 points in each of the first two games.

CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram - First-Round Series Stats Category (Average) Ingram McCollum Points 15 17.5 FG% 39.7 41.9 Season Average (Points) 20.8 20 Season Average (FG%) 49.2 45.9%

Williamson injured his hamstring in the second half of the first play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers and has not returned to the court. His re-evaluation date is set for after game four of the series. However, if the Thunder beat New Orleans in four games, the NBA world will not see the Pelicans' star forward in playoff action.

It is encouraging to see Williamson motivating his squad during the timeout. However, it is important to remember the keyword in this post: "re-evaluated." This likely means he will miss, at least, a few more days when the medical staff checks his hamstring. On April 25 during Run It Back, FanDuel's flagship NBA show, insider Shams Charania reported unfortunate news for Pelicans fans.

"Zion Williamson is hopeful that as the playoffs go on, potentially he could make a return...Realistically, from my senses, the Pelicans would have to make it out of the 1st round to open up his window for a return." -Shams Charania

If Williamson is to see any playoff action in 2024, it will likely come against the Los Angeles Clippers or Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semi-finals.

The Youthful Thunder are Having Their Way

The Pelicans cannot slow down Oklahoma City's leading trio

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams are averaging at least 20 points per game in the series. Gilgeous-Alexander brought his MVP-level play in the regular season to the playoffs, scoring 28 and 33 points in games one and two, respectively. Even though Jones is one of the best point-of-attack defenders in the NBA, the Thunder guard has shown no signs of slowing down.

Holmgren filled up the stat sheet in the first two games. While he struggled in game one on the glass against Jonas Valančiūnas, he blocked five shots and put up a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double. He totaled 26 points in Oklahoma City's blowout victory in game two. Jalen Williams leads the team in assists with 5.5 for the series. He acts as a Swiss army knife, contributing in many ways other than scoring. He averages 20 points and 1.5 steals per game through the first two games.

The Thunder are set up for the future with Gilgeous-Alexander on the perimeter, Williams on the wing, and Holmgren manning the middle. The Pelicans need Ingram and McCollum to find their rhythm offensively to get back in the series. New Orleans must bring the defensive intensity from game one to the rest of the matchup if Williamson is to play again this postseason. Otherwise, it could be a short, first-round exit for the Pelicans in the 2024 playoffs.