It's already Week 4 of the 2025 MLS season, and the action just continues to come thick and fast.

We've had all kinds of surprises to start the campaign, with darkhorse contenders emerging and some of the top dogs struggling to find their footing.

Here are some of the most intriguing matchups to look out for on Matchday 4 of the MLS season.

St. Louis City SC vs Seattle Sounders

Energizer Park – Saturday 8:30PM ET / 5:30PM PT

St. Louis City to win: +145

Draw: +220

Seattle Sounders to win: +185

The Seattle Sounders put together one of the most impressive attacking performances of the early season last weekend, thrashing Los Angeles FC 5-2 with a flurry of beautifully worked goals. Brian Schmetzer's squad got goals from five different sources, flexing the Sounders' attacking depth — something they have not benefitted from in a while.

Seattle is not the solid defensive unit that they showed they could be last year, however, having led the league in the fewest goals allowed with 35. They've already given up six goals in three games, and a 4-1 loss to Mexican club Cruz Azul in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Tuesday night may have dampened any momentum they created with the win over LAFC.

Speaking of defense; St. Louis CITY SC is the only team to not allow a goal through the first three games of the new season. They've also only scored three goals, to be fair, but all of those markers came against defending champions Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday.

While the Galaxy are far from the team that won their sixth MLS Cup last fall, it was still an impressive win for new manager Olof Mellberg.

Let's see if Seattle's revamped attack can give St. Louis' staunch defense a hard time on Saturday night at Energizer Park.

San Diego FC vs Columbus Crew

Snapdragon Stadium – Saturday 10:30PM ET / 7:30PM PT

San Diego FC to win: +150

Draw: +250

Columbus Crew to win: +160

The league's latest expansion franchise will have arguably its greatest test yet on Saturday when San Diego FC hosts Columbus Crew SC at Snapdragon Stadium.

San Diego is still undefeated to start the season, earning two wins and one draw. They made a statement with a 2-0 win over the Galaxy on Opening Day, and are fresh off an impressive 3-1 win at Real Salt Lake . And while RSL are very much a work in progress, the newbies have shown that they can — and will — outplay whoever is put in front of them.

Anders Dreyer has been a phenomenal pickup as a Designated Player, with three goals in as many games, and his strong form has distracted fans from Hirving Lozano's early injury struggles.

But Columbus have been arguably the strongest and most consistent team in MLS for three years, and any clash with them should be approached with caution.

Wilfried Nancy's side lost key pieces in Cucho Hernandez and Christian Ramirez over the summer, but they've chugged along surprisingly well in league play.

They were eliminated from the Concacaf Champions Cup in midweek, however, losing 4-2 on aggregate to LAFC.

Can San Diego brave the storm that's headed their way?

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – 7PM ET / 4PM PT

Atlanta United to win: +135

Draw: +260

Inter Miami to win: +170

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF will travel to Georgia on Sunday night, looking for revenge over Atlanta United for last season's Round One playoff exit.

It'll be a quick turnaround for Miami, after they beat Cavalier FC 2-0 (4-0 on aggregate) in Jamaica in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie on Thursday. Despite starting the game on the bench, Messi came on to the pitch in the 53rd minute of play, and scored with the last kick of the game in added time.

Messi had not played a part in either of his side's last three games, but the Herons have been rolling without their captain, currently riding a four-game winning streak in all competitions.

Javier Mascherano's men defeated Charlotte FC 1-0 over the weekend, despite going down a man in the first half.

Atlanta United, meanwhile, have been disappointing coming out the gates this season, struggling to score goals after a promising Week 1 win over CF Montreal . The Five Stripes lost 2-0 to Charlotte in Week 2, and settled for a timid 0-0 draw with NY Red Bulls this past weekend.

Miami will have some extra motivation for this contest, looking to reverse some of the damage that was done in the playoffs last year after their premature exit at the hands of their Southern rivals.

Plenty of eyes will also be on Messi's status as he's eased back into match fitness.

