Summary Premier League matches can get heated, leading to red cards and volatile encounters.

High stakes often contribute to intense pressure on players, coaches, and referees.

Some historic Premier League games have ended with fewer players than they started with.

There are a thousand and one factors that justify the Premier League's reputation as one of the most competitive leagues in world football. Drama is obviously one of them. Not a week goes by without one of its matches attracting the world's attention.

The stakes are sometimes so high that the players themselves can find the pressure almost beyond their control. It doesn't take much for this pressure to lead to scenes of tension, and sometimes even violence, dreaded by all coaches.

And in the history of English football's elite, there are numerous examples of matches ending without all the players who started them. See for yourself.