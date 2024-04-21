Highlights Football Manager 2024 is widely considered to be one of the best sports games of the year.

Yet whether you manage a financially powerful club or a minnow in non-league, you need to play the right tactics.

There are 10 tactical styles for you to choose from in FM24, providing you with almost non-stop variety.

Football Manager 2024 is once again amazing sports fans around the world this year. It's hardly a surprise, with the tactical game continually breaking boundaries every year. The feeling of winning the iconic Champions League for the first time is palpable - and often dramatic.

This year it's formed as one of the most polished sports games of all time, with everything from updated set-piece tactics, new leagues, improved graphics and the consistent joy - and disappointment - of a final-day match to win the title. The arrival of the Japanese league presents a new challenge for gamers, whilst the constant non-stop nature of the Premier League - and other European leagues - provides a homely feel to persistent fans.

However, choosing how you manage your team is a struggle. Whether you're managing a state-owned club like Newcastle United and Manchester City or a team fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table, there are a plethora of options available, just like there is in real life.

You can channel your inner Pep Guardiola and play tiki-taka football like he did at Barcelona when they won the Champions League twice, or you can opt to play like Jürgen Klopp with his gegenpressing football during every minute of every match. With ten options - plus custom changes - there is almost an endless pool of variety in Sports Interactive's game.

Ranking Factors

Out-of-possession features - to determine the rankings, we have looked at three main features. Tactics that have aggressive and overpowering features when out of possession are usually the best. For example, the best ones have a 'high block'.

- to determine the rankings, we have looked at three main features. Tactics that have aggressive and overpowering features when out of possession are usually the best. For example, the best ones have a 'high block'. In transition features - In a similar idea, tactics that look to counter-press when you lose the ball are often the best. This is because it wins the ball back quicker, thus they rank higher on this list.

- In a similar idea, tactics that look to counter-press when you lose the ball are often the best. This is because it wins the ball back quicker, thus they rank higher on this list. In possession features - Finally, tactics that are attacking, high-paced and wide rank higher. This is because they often open up more space and aim to find players in the final third frequently.

Ranking Tactical Style 1. Gegenpress 2. Control possession 3. Tiki-taka 4. Fluid counter-attack 5. Vertical tiki-taka 6. Wing play 7. Catenaccio 8. Direct counter-attack 9. Route one 10. Park the bus

You can also play custom tactics in FM24, allowing you to play exactly how you want, merging tactical styles. For the basis of this article, we have not included it.

Related Every formation in Football Manager 2024 There are countless formations to choose from in Football Manager 2024.

10 Park the bus

As described by Football Manager 2024 in the tactics area, when playing with 'park the bus', players will look to get behind the ball and protect their defensive third, focusing more on the clean sheet than on possession. It is commonly used with a five-at-the-back formation, providing you with security and stability in defence. However, there is one major downside. It means you have a lack of threat in the final third, with players often unable to get forward as they attempt to sit back and be defensive. It's a defensive mindset to have, and it can work against the biggest teams, but not regularly.

Key features

Mentality Defensive Out of Possession Low Block In Possession Slightly lower tempo In Transition Regroup

9 Route one

Route One football differs from 'park the bus'. Under this tactic, teams aim to use a target forward as a vocal point in the final third, allowing them to boot the ball up the pitch and when in possession. Crosses are frequently used, but they still occur with a high tempo and - most importantly - direct passing. "The aim is to try to play the furthest forward pass available, with the intent to penetrate the opposition's penalty area as early as possible," the description describes on the game, showcasing that teams plan to surprise with this tactic, even if it is old-fashioned.

Key features

Mentality Balanced Out of Possession Mid-Block In Possession Slightly higher tempo In Transition Regroup

8 Direct counter-attack

'Direct counter-attack' can work effectively against high-pressing teams who will send their defenders forward. The game suggests: "It draws the opposition forward to leave them vulnerable on the break. Players will look to move the ball forward as quickly as possible on the counter-attack to exploit spaces in behind." As the name suggests, it is a direct method of attack, combined with a high tempo and aiming to surprise. The team draws the opposition team in, before quickly pouncing forward. It's risky, especially with very little possession, but it can be effective.

Key features

Mentality Cautious Out of Possession Lower Block In Possession Slightly higher tempo In Transition Counter

Related The 20 best bargain signings under £15 million in Football Manager 2024 Finding cheap players in the world of financial power is challenging in FM24, but these 20 players are just the start.

7 Catenaccio

Moving on, you might not have heard of 'catenaccio' before, with it commonly not seen as a well-used tactic, but it can prove useful. The game suggests it is a 'defence-focused style that primarily looks to deny the opposition goalscoring opportunities. A Libero is traditionally deployed to offer cover behind the defensive line.' It's unconventional, yet it allows for more direct passing, a lower block for defensive security, the ability to counterattack when you win the ball immediately and dictating the match with a slower tempo. It has all the qualities to succeed.

Key features

Mentality Defensive Out of Possession Low Block In Possession Slightly Lower Tempo In Transition Regroup

6 Wing play

"Players will look to get the ball out wide as early as possible, while full-backs will look to overlap and exploit the wide areas. Once the ball is out wide, the main focus will be to cross the ball into the box," Football Manager suggests in-game, which highlights the unique tactics 'wing play' has. Looking to primarily use the flanks, crosses are key to this tactic, whilst having a strong and tall attacker might prove crucial in the final third. Often it works at a higher tempo in an attempt to optimise space on each side.

Key Features

Mentality Balanced Out of Possession Mid-Block In Possession Slightly higher tempo In Transition Counter

5 Vertical tiki-taka

Tiki-taka was famous under Barcelona in 2010, but the vertical tiki-taka was not as well-known. It's a very similar ideology and method, but it aims to be more aggressive and direct in the buildup phase. When used, your team will attempt to attack as soon as they win the ball, playing quick and direct passes through the middle of the pitch. They'll create triangles to optimise space and create a threat in the final third. Football Manager describes it as a 'quick passing style of possession and movement, with a narrower, more direct approach than the standard tiki-taka'.

Key Features

Mentality Balanced Out of Possession Higher defensive line In Possession Slightly lower tempo In Transition Counter-press

4 Fluid counter-attack

Fluid counter-attack does actually as it suggests in the name. If you use it, your team will sit deep and look to attack as soon as they win the ball. However, unlike other counter-attacks, they will roam from position, acting fluidly. This opens up space and provides freedom for other attackers to take advantage of in the final third. "Looks to draw the opposition forward to leave them vulnerable on the break. Players will be fluid on the counter, trying to combine and carry the ball with clear intent," Football Manager confirms when deciding your tactic.

Key Features

Mentality Cautious Out of Possession Mid-Block In Possession Slightly higher tempo In Transition Counter

3 Tiki-taka

Everyone's heard of tiki-taka because of Guardiola's famous team in 2009 and 2011. They won the Champions League against Manchester United on both occasions with incredibly stylish football. It's all about passing within triangles and, in doing so, frustrating your opponent as you continuously look after the ball. With a low tempo and a narrow formation, you'll have a high number of passes in the opposition's half. Football Manager says in-game: "Tiki-taka places the emphasis on short passing, extreme pressing and movement, waiting for space to open up as opponents lose focus. An extreme variant of the control possession style."

Key Features

Mentality Positive Out of Possession Mid-Block In Possession Lower tempo In Transition Counter-press

Related The 15 best strikers currently in Football Manager 2024 The best strikers in Football Manager 2024 will help you win trophies every season.

2 Control possession

Control possession is for teams that are capable of dominating matches at succeeding. In-game, Football Manager describes it as a 'tactic that focuses on retaining possession and pressing high to win the ball back'. Your team aim to start by playing out of defence and creating chances through patient, short-passing build-up play. Unsurprisingly, your team will have a lot of possession, likely over 60%, especially as your team slowly works their way into the box. If you like aggressive football, this isn't the football for you, yet - if you want results - 'control possession' will deliver.

Key features

Mentality Balanced Out of Possession Mid-Block In Possession Slightly lower tempo In Transition Counter-press

1 Gegenpress

Last, but not least, gegenpressing is the most popular tactic on Football Manager 2024 for one main reason; it produces results. Used by Klopp in particular at Liverpool, your team will play a high line and immediately attempt to win the ball back. When they do win the ball, they will look to attack from the get-go, working the ball into the box with a flick of the switch. Football Manager states in-game: "Gegenpressing relies on every player in the team working hard and, above all else, being fit and mobile enough to press the opposition immediately after losing the ball."

Key Features