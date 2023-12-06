Highlights Gardner Minshew has proven to be a talented and underestimated quarterback who has excelled when given opportunities to start, making him a potential contender for a starting job in the future.

Despite not being a high draft pick and lacking standout physical tools, Minshew has shown his value through his attitude, intelligence, decision-making, and accuracy.

Minshew's success with the Colts has been supported by a strong offensive line and a favorable remaining schedule.

The Indianapolis Colts had a terrible season in 2022, finishing with a 4-12-1 record. The team had cycled through veterans Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Matt Ryan in recent years with little stability at quarterback. While the team had been competitive before 2022, the decision was made to start the rebuild in 2023.

The Colts selected quarterback Anthony Richardson out of the University of Florida with the fourth overall pick of the 2023 Draft. A raw and talented QB, Richardson was tabbed as the Week 1 starter. In Week 5, Richardson suffered an AC joint sprain, an injury that put him on the shelf for the rest of the season.

The Colts have since turned to Gardner Minshew, who they had signed in March 2023. Minshew has plenty of experience with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles in recent years. This season, he's not only kept Indianapolis relevant, but he could be pushing them toward a playoff spot—and maybe even a division title.

Gardner Minshew has long been an underestimated quarterback

Minshew has taken advantage when given starting opportunities

Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK



Gardner Minshew took a winding path to his current position as an NFL starter. He finished his college career at Washington State after stints at East Carolina and Northwest Mississippi Community College. In his one year with the Cougars, Minshew was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Despite his success in college, Minshew didn't have any standout physical tools that would make him an early draft pick. Teams were very impressed by his attitude and intelligence, though, and the Jacksonville Jaguars made him the 178th overall selection of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Minshew earned the backup job in 2019 behind Nick Foles. However, in the first game, Foles got hurt, and the young quarterback immediately became a full-time starter. This was the start of "Minshew Mania", as the eccentric, mustachioed signal caller would start 12 games, win six of them (including three fourth-quarter comebacks), and throw for 21 touchdowns against only six interceptions.

The quarterback played well during the 2020 season too, though he was in and out of the lineup due to a fracture in his thumb. Minshew completed 66.1% of his throws and recorded 16 touchdowns against five interceptions. But the team was 1-7 in his starts and the Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence in the offseason. Minshew was out of a job, and he hadn't done much wrong.

Minshew was ready when his opportunity came

Pressed into starting duties in Weeks 2 and 3, Minshew led the Colts to wins

It is common for players like Minshew, who weren't drafted early and don't have elite size or arm strength, to fall into a long-term backup role despite previous success. That looked to be what was happening to the quarterback when he was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles for a sixth-round pick.

In his two seasons as an Eagle, Minshew started four games and was generally fine when pressed into action. In 2023, the Colts hired Shane Steichen, who had been Minshew's offensive coordinator in Philadelphia. Steichen then moved to sign the quarterback to a one-year deal to serve as a backup and mentor to their first round pick, Anthony Richardson.

Gardner Minshew In 2023 Victories In 2023 Losses CMP% 65.1 58.6 TDs 5 5 INTS 2 5 YPA 6.5 7.0

While Minshew was technically in a quarterback competition with Richardson, it was a contest the team wanted the rookie to win, and he did. Yet the backup was called upon early in the season in Week 2 against the Houston Texans. Minshew led the Colts to a win, completing 82% of his passes for 171 yards and a touchdown. Colts owner Jim Irsay spoke glowingly of the quarterback's credentials afterward:

That’s a starting player on your roster. He’s not a backup. That’s the one position (on our team) where the backup is a starter, and we proved the value of having Gardner and the quality of his veteran experience, his decision-making, his accuracy and that showed.

Minshew again looked great in Week 3 against an elite Baltimore Ravens defensive unit. He led the Colts to an overtime victory, this time completing 64% of his passes for 221 yards and a touchdown. Richardson was healthy for Week 4 and reclaimed the starting job. But after the rookie suffered a season-ending injury in Week 5, Minshew became the starter for good.

Colts finding success up and down the roster

Minshew's offensive line and skill position players have helped the quarterback succeed

The Indianapolis Star

The Colts have been very good with Minshew at quarterback this year. In games where he played more than 10 snaps, the team is 7-3. But the Colts also boast a lot more talent than most teams that are in a rebuilding phase.

The team has been playing their best football of the year recently, winning their last four games. Minshew has played more of a game manager role in these contests, though he has been ready to make a play when the team needed him to. In Week 13's win against the Tennessee Titans, Minshew found Alec Pierce for a 55-yard gain to get in field goal position, then went for it all and found Michael Pittman Jr. for a four-yard score to end the game in overtime.

​​​​​

Star running back Jonathan Taylor missed much of the season due to injury and contract issues. Backup Zach Moss has filled in for him, and the offense hasn't missed a beat. Moss has rushed for 722 yards and five touchdowns on 4.5 yards a tote. According to Pro Football Focus, he has 17 explosive runs (runs of 10 yards or more) and has forced 32 missed tackles.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is having another strong year. He is fourth in the NFL with 87 receptions and 14th in the league with 889 receiving yards. The steady, young wideout has only dropped three passes on 121 total targets.

Offensive Lineman PFF Grade Position Rank Bernhard Raimann 80.2 8 of 83 Quenton Nelson 66.8 23 of 76 Ryan Kelly 78.2 7 of 39 Will Fries 66.0 26 of 76 Braden Smith 80.8 7 of 83

The Colts also boast an excellent offensive line. While Quenton Nelson has long been recognized as a Pro Bowler, many others along the line could be making a case this year. Center Ryan Kelly and tackles Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith all rank in the top eight for their positions, per PFF.

The Colts' late-season path is easy pickings

Remaining Schedule: @ Bengals, vs. Steelers, @ Falcons, vs. Raiders, vs. Texans

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The five remaining games on the Colts' schedule are all winnable. The Cincinnati Bengals boast talent, but are playing with backup quarterback Jake Browning. The Pittsburgh Steelers will also likely be playing a backup QB in Mitchell Trubisky.

The Atlanta Falcons might be leading their division, but they are an inconsistent team, and same goes the Las Vegas Raiders. The Texans will likely be the toughest test, but those are the kinds of games that teams with playoff aspirations need to win.

Minshew only signed a one-year deal with the Colts, so his performance in a starting role this year is something of an audition for the rest of the NFL to consider. He will be highly motivated to show teams that he is the kind of guy that can take a team to the playoffs—and he might just do it. All the NFL will be watching.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.