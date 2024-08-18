Highlights The Las Vegas Raiders had a chance to upgrade the quarterback position this offseason, and they decided to bring in Gardner Minshew via free agency.

By bringing him in, Las Vegas created a quarterback competition between Minshew and their incumbent option, Aidan O'Connell.

The battle is now over, with reports stating that the Raiders decided to roll with Minshew as the starter in Week 1.

The Las Vegas Raiders went through a lot of turmoil during the 2023 season. One of the big changes in the franchise came at the quarterback position, when Jimmy Garoppolo was benched in favor of Aidan O'Connell . O'Connell would go on to finish the year, having some good times, and other rough moments as well.

This offseason, the Raiders had a chance to upgrade the position, but the only quarterback they brought in was Gardner Minshew II as a free agent. By bringing Minshew into the building, it created a competition between him and O'Connell.

That battle has waged on throughout training camp and the preseason. At first, it seemed like O'Connell had the upper hand, as he was originally getting first-team reps. It appears to be over now, though, with reports stating that the Raiders have decided to name Minshew the starter for Week 1 of the regular season:

The Raiders have made their decision, but how did we get to this point? Let's take a look at each quarterback, and see how the offense could look with Minshew at the helm.

Related Related: What if Tom Brady Came Back? Potential GOAT Landing Spots What if Tom Brady came back? He's still training, and claims to be ready for a comeback. These are the potential landing spots.

How Did Minshew Win the Battle?

Neither Minshew nor O'Connell impressed during the preseason games, but Minshew's experience likely gave him the edge.

Minshew and O'Connell are very similar quarterbacks in some ways, but that's not necessarily a compliment. In 2023, they each won around half their respective games as a starter, and their statistics are very similar.

Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew in 2023 Stat O'Connell Minshew Games 11 17 Record as Starter 5-5 7-6 Completion % 62.1% 62.2% Passing Yards 2,218 3,305 Yards per Attempt 6.5 6.5 Passing TD 12 15 Interceptions 7 9 Passer Rating 83.9 84.6

Minshew started three more games than O'Connell, but most of their stats are relatively close to each other. They each had a 62% completion percentage, which isn't anything to brag about, and their passer ratings were less than one full point apart.

Those as well, were very unimpressive.

However, there are some differences between the two.

How Do O'Connell and Minshew Stack Up?

The Raiders opted for the proven vetreran.

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

O'Connell is very much a pocket passer. He'll take the deep ball when he can get it, or when the play is designed that way, but he's more than happy to check the ball down. While he has a good arm and can stand tall in the pocket, when he's forced to scramble, he struggles a bit as he lacks the athleticism to be a real threat when rolling out.

Minshew, on the other hand, loves to try and make things happen on the fly. That can lead to good things, but it can also lead to bad decisions at times as well. While he's a better option when the play breaks down, he's a bit less accurate than O'Connell, and can miss the easy play sometimes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Minshew's experience was likely a factor in the decision to start him over O'Connell. Through 49 career appearances, he's thrown for over 9,000 yards, 59 touchdowns, and has maintained a career passer rating of 90.2.

It likely wasn't his preseason performances that won Minshew the job. Through two preseason matchups, against the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys , Minshew went a combined 16/33 for 212 yards and one touchdown pass. Luckily for him, though, O'Connell didn't do much better. Through those two games, O'Connell went 21/29 for 172 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

If O'Connell had performed better than Minshew through the two games, he would have won the job.

Instead, with both quarterbacks playing mediocre football, Minshew's experience likely earned him the job. He's going into his sixth year in the league now, and has 37 games under his belt as a starter. He hasn't been good enough to ever become a true franchise quarterback, but his career passer rating of 90.2 shows that he's at least been serviceable throughout his career.

Now, Minshew has a chance to prove himself as a starting quarterback. His future is in his hands, and we'll see if he can take this opportunity and run with it.

At the end of the day, it might not matter much, as the Raiders seem to still be a quarterback away from true contention.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.