Highlights The Las Vegas Raiders are set to have a quarterback competition in 2024 after signing Gardner Minshew to a two-year deal in free agency.

Aidan O'Connell could remain the starter after closing out his rookie year in impressive fashion.

Regardless of who starts, the Raiders project to have a middling offense at best after losing running back Josh Jacobs to the Green Bay Packers.

The Las Vegas Raiders are undergoing an identity shift this offseason.

After more than two decades of defensive futility, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and head coach Antonio Pierce are turning the Raiders into a defense-first squad. With Christian Wilkins aboard, forming perhaps the best defensive line in the league, the Raiders should have no problem getting after opposing quarterbacks.

As currently constructed, the Raiders will be able to keep opponents off the scoreboard with ease next season. The problem, of course, is that they won't be scoring many points of their own.

Star running back Josh Jacobs departed for the Green Bay Packers, and the team's quarterback depth chart is topped by Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew, who signed a two-year deal with the franchise in free agency last week.

With 2024 setting up to be a transition year for Las Vegas, which quarterback should be given the first opportunity to lead a talent-bereft offense? Or should they continue to look elsewhere for their answer under center? Whatever the decision, Pierce has made it clear that he doesn't want a "band-aid" under center anymore—he wants a long-term franchise QB.

I would hope whoever we draft, that’s the route we go, that’s who the starter becomes. You don’t want to put a Band-Aid at that position. That’s old … that’s old, man. I think the Raiders … we’ve seen that enough in this organization. You want the face of your franchise to be the quarterback, to be that guy you can count on for the next 10 years.

Option 1: Aidan O'Connell

The fourth-rounder had a middling rookie season in 2023

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

O'Connell deserves a lot of praise for his rookie season, when he stepped in for Jimmy Garoppolo after head coach Josh McDaniels was fired in early November.

Aidan O'Connell 2023 Stats Stat Total Starts 10 Record 5-5 Yards 2,218 TDs 12 INTs 7 Comp.% 62.1% Passer Rating 83.9

A fourth-round pick out of Purdue, O'Connell started the final ten games of the season for Las Vegas with Antonio Pierce serving as interim head coach. Now that Pierce has the full-time gig, it stands to reason that he may prefer to stick with his incumbent.

O'Connell showed some impressive growth as the year wore on, throwing for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in the team's final four games. The Raiders won three of those contests, and the young quarterback notably posted his two best performances of the season (according to passer rating) in Week 15 (120.8) and Week 18 (110.1).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, Aidan O'Connell was arguably the second-best rookie passer in the league behind C.J. Stroud, posting 201.6 passing yards per game, second only to Stroud among first-year QBs. His 93.7 passer rating over the final six games was also third among rookies.

Like in his time at Purdue, O'Connell showed great feel for intermediate timing routes, and he showed more of a willingness to use the middle of the field than in his time in college. His greatest strength remains his willingness to stand tall in the pocket, and he'll always take an available check down to keep an offense on schedule.

However, O'Connell has limited arm strength and struggles greatly with getting the ball down the field, especially outside the hashes. He won't produce a ton of explosive plays, and his complete lack of mobility limits whatever creativity and ability to play outside of structure he has. He won't make a back-breaking mistake often, but he also won't be able to compete in the high-scoring track meets teams tend to find themselves playing nowadays.

In essence, O'Connell is a game manager. That isn't the condemnation it once was—Brock Purdy did just lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, after all—but it speaks to his low-ceiling, high-floor profile that he's the safer option over a five-year NFL veteran.

While Antonio Pierce has spoken glowingly of O'Connell's work ethic, he also mentioned that he'd like to see him become more a leader within the team

Would love to see him become more vocal, right? Is he ever going to become a runner? No, not going to happen. That's OK. But there's other ways that you can do that and move around in the pocket. I think he's done a great job this offseason, being in the building, staying in the Las Vegas area and really working on that. So, one thing I'd love to see him do is be more vocal. You don't want the quarterback being a church mouse. I don't need him being a rah-rah guy either. But when things are wrong, I need him to fix it and be vocal about it.

How O'Connell responds to Pierce's challenge could play a major factor in whether he wins the QB1 job or not.

Option 2: Gardner Minshew

The former Colt filled in admirably for Anthony Richardson last year

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Gardner Minshew burst onto the scene as a sixth-round, mustachioed rookie for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, throwing for 21 touchdowns and six interceptions in just 12 starts.

Since then, he spent time as the Philadelphia Eagles' backup quarterback before arriving on the scene in Indianapolis last year. After electric rookie Anthony Richardson went down with a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 4, Minshew stepped in as the starter and authored another fine season.

Gardner Minshew 2023 Stats Stat Total Starts 13 Record 7-6 Yards 3,305 TDs 15 INTs 9 Comp.% 62.2% Passer Rating 84.6

Minshew was elected as a Pro Bowl alternate for his play this past season, which was his first year with a winning record as a starting quarterback.

Minshew has grown a lot from the one-read passer he was during his breakout season at Washington State. He's still incredibly tough and leads by example, and his willingness to use the whole field has turned him into an average quarterback at worst.

He does have a tendency to try and play hero sometimes, making mistakes that can halt an offense's momentum. That being said, he's far more mobile than O'Connell, and even though they have comparable arm strength, Minshew is the one with the confidence to actually make throws in tight windows.

Minshew's athletic profile is similar to O'Connell's (other than him being three inches shorter than the Purdue product), but their mentalities exist at opposite ends of the spectrum. O'Connell is a game manager who plays like it. Minshew is an Alex Smith-type who plays like he's Patrick Mahomes.

Pierce said what he liked about Minshew was his journey to this point. He's had nothing handed to him, and has gone through tough times in his NFL career, which the Raiders' head coach likes.

He's been through a lot of adversity. We want that experience, as well, in here. So, to me, it was a good fit. And it is a culture fit.

Who Should the Raiders Go With?

Do other options exist beyond the incumbents?

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

To put it plainly, the Raiders' ideal quarterback isn't currently on the roster. Rumors have been flying around all offseason that they're looking to make an aggressive trade up in the NFL Draft next month, but unless they're willing to mortgage their future for one of the "Big 3" of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels, they may not actually improve their QB room.

Expected 1st Round QBs Player College GMS Mock Draft Landing Spot Caleb Williams USC No. 1 (CHI) Jayden Daniels LSU No. 2 (WAS) Drake Maye UNC No. 3 (NE) J.J. McCarthy Michigan No. 5 (MIN via LAC) Michael Penix Jr. WU No. 44 (LV) Bo Nix Oregon No. 52 (LAR

Currently armed with the 13th pick in the draft, the Raiders can sit back and hope one of J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, or Michael Penix Jr. is still available, but none of those players are necessarily better than what Las Vegas already has in house—though you wouldn't know that from Pierce's comments about the trio at the NFL's League Meetings.

J.J. McCarthy, you're talking about a national champ, a winner. So I don't know how he's not in the top three, if you want to be honest. And then you look at Bo Nix, I mean, what is it, 61 career starts? Come on, man. That's crazy. Played against Justin Herbert. So if you grab a kid like that, well, he's done that already. That's kind of cool. But there's a very talented group, even Michael Penix Jr., taking his guys to the national championship with the University of Washington.

Pierce also spoke about the type of mental makeup he'll be looking for in a rookie QB, noting that whoever gets the job has to have an undeniable drive to compete and win, especially considering they have to play the defending champs and the best player in the world twice a season.

I just want a leader. I want a guy that can lead, that wants to compete. I want a guy that’s not afraid of a challenge because this is a big challenge that we have in front of us. We’ve got the world champs in our division again. You know what you have to deal with each and every year as long as you have Patrick Mahomes in our division. I want somebody that says: ‘You know what? I am up for that challenge.’ That’s the same way I look at it going against these three coaches in this division. (...) I want to go with a proven winner. And somebody that knows what it’s like to grind and go through some adversity.

If the Raiders do stand pat in the draft and take a developmental prospect, they'll probably look to give one of O'Connell or Minshew the first crack at being the starter.

In that scenario, O'Connell probably wins the gig as the incumbent, though Minshew would keep star receiver Davante Adams happy after he fed Michael Pittman Jr. 117 targets in 12 games last year. Minshew's two-year, $25 million contract also points to the possibility that the Las Vegas brass thinks he should be the guy, as his $12.5 AAV would make him the highest-paid backup in football by a wide margin.

Down the road, the team will need to find their long-term solution at the game's most important position. But, for the purposes of next season, both quarterbacks on the roster are capable of holding down the fort while the Raiders' defense controls the game.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.