Former Real Madrid and Tottenham star Gareth Bale has named Nottingham Forest loanee James Ward-Prowse as the greatest free-kick taker in Premier League history. The Welsh wizard, who himself knows a thing or two about being a dead ball specialist, was asked to rank the best set-piece takers in a winner stays on format during an EAFC event to promote EAFC 25.

While a number of icons from the English game were named, it was the former Southampton star who came out on top as he continues to prove why he is one of the very best in the business from anywhere outside the 18-yard-box.

3:14 Related 15 Footballers with Most Free-Kick Goals Ever Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele and Diego Maradona all feature in list of the players with the most free-kick goals in football history.

Ward-Prowse Beats Premier League Legends in Free-Kick Battle

Bale opted for the Englishman over the liks of Didier Drogba and Thierry Henry

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the free-kick winner stays on contest began with Bale being asked to choose between England legends Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney. The former winger opted to choose Chelsea's record goalscorer, citing his technique as being the reason why. The same explanation was given for the following round, as he once again chose the ex-Hammer over Sunderland cult hero Sebastian Larsson.

However, the Welshman was not afraid to back himself as he was pitted against the former Everton manager. Things got a little tricky with the next pairing though, as Bale declared the battle between he and his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo a tie. It was decided that by proxy, the interviewee would be kept on, where he would once again come out on top against Gianfranco Zola.

That would be the end of Bale's run though, as he conceded that Ward-Prowse was in fact the better free-kick taker than him, as well as Didier Drogba and Thierry Henry. Then came the main event, as once again it was the 29-year-old who came out on top in the battle of English free-kick heavyweights against David Beckham.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Beckham has the most direct free-kick goals in Premier League history (18). James Ward-Prowse sits one behind on 17.

Related 15 Players with the Most Free-Kick Goals in Premier League History Here are the players with the most direct free-kick goals in Premier League history, including David Beckham and James Ward-Prowse.

Ward-Prowse on His Free-Kick Technique

The Englishman is one of a dying breed of dead ball specialists

During an interview with the Guardian back in 2020, Ward-Prowse explained how his body had adapted to his strenuous free-kick technique after following in the footsteps of his idol Beckham:

"I’ve seen a few still images of my body and the way I am when I strike the ball and it baffles me a little bit. You think: ‘I’m putting stress on my body, I shouldn’t be able to walk some days if I’ve taken 10 free-kicks in a row.’ But I’ve just adapted my body to deal with it. I find that this technique allows me to get the up and down I need to be on target. "Beckham was the one for me. Not only his free-kicks but his overall image. I copied every haircut, I wanted his boots, I wanted to wear his number. He was the guy that I looked up to and thought: ‘Wow.’ He had that effect on me and inspired me to try and take free-kicks."

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League - accurate as of 27/09/2024