Gareth Bale has caused a stir after being asked to name the best player to have ever won the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking ahead of Saturday night’s final between Manchester City and Inter Milan, Bale conducted a series of interviews while in Istanbul for PlayStation.

In one of the interviews, Bale named his dream five-a-side team comprised of players he played alongside during his illustrious career.

The former Real Madrid and Wales star, who announced his retirement in January at the age of 33, went for Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and himself.

Madrid’s former front three of Bale, Benzema and Cristiano (abbreviated to BBC) is one of the most revered attacking trios of recent times.

Bale names greatest player to win the Champions League

But when asked to name the greatest player to ever win the Champions League, Bale snubbed his former teammates in favour of… you may have guessed it, Lionel Messi.

Yep, Bale paid a huge compliment to Ronaldo’s long-term rival, who hit the headlines this week by announcing his move to Inter Miami.

Watch the clip here:

Furthermore, during an interview with Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel FIVE, Bale said that he would rather have Messi’s left foot than Ronaldo’s right foot.

“Both are not bad,” he said, “but I’ll go [Messi’s] left because I’m a leftie.”

We can’t imagine that Ronaldo will be overly pleased with Bale’s answers.

Speculation is rife on social media that Ronaldo has already unfollowed Bale on Instagram; however, this is not the case at the time of writing. We've checked.

Bale and Ronaldo enjoyed an extraordinary amount of success playing alongside each other for five years at the Bernabeu.

A huge amount of mutual respects exists between the pair, but it seems that Messi may have secretly had the edge of Ronaldo in Bale’s eyes.