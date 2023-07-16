Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.

Gareth Bale is the personification of that old adage of quitting while you’re ahead. Retiring from professional football before his 34th birthday, the Welsh superstar bowed out from the beautiful game on a high; leading Wales into their first World Cup in more than 60 years. Once a galactico, Bale retired from the sport with his dignity very much still intact, and as a true icon of the sport. With a career soaked in deeply unforgettable performances and several memorable controversies, let’s revisit the Welsh wizard’s best moments in, and out of a football shirt…

6 Leading Wales to the 2016 European Championship semi-finals

Gareth Bale was the epitome of Welsh spirit. The fiery, dragon-esque captain was the cornerstone of Wales' 2016 European qualification campaign. The generational talent, and arguably, the best player in the country's history captained this talented Welsh side to their first major tournament for 58 years.

With many a football fan naively believing that the nation was there to simply make up the numbers, Bale, Ramsey, and co. proved beyond reasonable doubt that was simply not the case. Going on a run that only dreams were made of, against all odds, Bale's side reached the semi-final and were just 90 minutes away from the country's first-ever final.

Topping a group that contained foes, England, with Bale knocking in three over the three ties, the Welsh dragon roared on, beating Northern Ireland in the quarter-final, and overcoming Belgium's golden generation three goals to one.

5 Five-time Champions League Winner

Ok, granted Bale’s involvement in Los Blancos’ most recent Champions League triumph was reduced to two substitute cameo appearances, so his right to call himself a five-time European champion is questionable. That said, Bale played pivotal roles in four of the five historic wins, scoring in two finals.

4 Bale sets the Copa Del Rey alight

There have been some truly sensational goals scored in the Copa Del Rey, namely Messi’s spectacular solo effort in the competition’s final against Bilbao. However, Bale pushes the GOAT close, with a solo effort of his own against Messi’s Barcelona. Knocking it past Marc Barta, and out-sprinting the helpless defender before slotting it home was one way to endear yourself to your new fans.

3 Gareth Bale vs Maicon

Inter, Mourinho, and Maicon were just coming off the back of a treble-winning season at the San Siro. The Champions League holders were a force to be reckoned with and were embarking on a title defence of their European crown, when Gareth Bale ripped them to shreds, or more specifically, Maicon. Bale gave the Brazilian right-back a night from hell down the left in a 3-1 win, where he assisted two. In retrospect, this game in November 2010 announced Bale’s talents to the world and was a watershed moment in his development as one of the world’s best.

2 Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.

Gareth Bale’s split with Real Madrid was as acrimonious as the war-torn exes who would appear on Jeremy Kyle accusing the other of doing something godforsaken with their sister. Fortunately, Bale wasn’t forced to appear on a seedy Spanish chat show to do a DNA test to clear his name. The Wales hero poured salt into the wounds of their fractious relationship when posing for a picture with a Wales flag adorned with the words “Wales, Golf, Madrid. In that order” following his nation’s Euro 2020 qualification. Predictably, this wasn’t received too kindly by the Madridistas, who angrily retorted with a banner of their own “Rodrygo. Vinci. Lucas. Bale. In that order”, and the Spanish press certainly didn't take it well either.

1 *That* Bicycle Kick

The conversation around the best Champions League final goal ever usually ended in universal agreement, with Zinedine Zidane’s volley in 2002 against Bayer Leverkusen clinching the most nominations. However, following the 2018 Champions League final, Bale rewrote the status quo and ironically launched his name above that of his manager. Real Madrid and Liverpool were all-square at one-a-piece in what was an inherently cagey affair, a moment of utterly inspired brilliance from Bale saw him make something truly magnificent from a nothing ball from left-back Marcelo. Leaping acrobatically, the Wales captain channeled his inner Wayne Rooney, producing one of the greatest bicycle kicks of all time.