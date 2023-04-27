Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds clearly hasn't given up hope of persuading Gareth Bale to come out of retirement to represent the club in League Two next season.

While fans of the Welsh side continue to celebrate their promotion to the Football League following Saturday's 3-1 win over Boreham Wood, Deadpool actor Reynolds has already started plotting for the new campaign.

The 46-year-old can't be accused of lacking ambition when it comes new recruits as he set his sights on ex-Tottenham and Real Madrid superstar Bale earlier this week.

Back in January, the former Wales captain confirmed that he would be hanging up his boots after a glittering professional career. However, Reynolds and his Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney appear to have their hearts set on convincing the forward to perform a sensational U-turn.

The possibility of Bale donning the Wrexham jersey was sparked when McElhenney posted a video of the Welsh legend congratulating Wrexham on their promotion.

"Hi Rob, just want to congratulate you on your promotion and everything you’re doing at Wrexham," said the 33-year-old in the video message.

Neither of Wrexham's Hollywood owners needed a second invitation to shoot their shot at trying to persuade Bale to resume his career next term in the fourth-tier of English football.

McElhenney soon quote tweeted the video, tagging noted golf enthusiast Bale as he wrote: "Hey @GarethBale11 let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season."

"Depends on what course," replied Bale, before Reynolds got in on the action with a bizarre offer to 'shave a professional-grade golf course into McElhenney's back' if the player 'agreed to give Wrexham a season'.

The viral exchange seemed very much tongue-in-check, but the idea is clearly still on Reynolds' mind as he returned to Twitter on Thursday evening to post an image of Bale in a Wrexham shirt. You can check out the post for yourself below.

Ryan Reynolds won't give up hope of convincing Gareth Bale to join Wrexham

It might seem like a long shot, but Reynolds and McElhenney are fully invested in Wrexham's rags-to-riches story and you'd be brave to say they couldn't get this high-profile deal done.

