Highlights Gareth Southgate has banned the England squad from discussing penalties to prevent obsession and increase perceived control.

England now employ various tactics, including breathing techniques, to improve penalty performance.

England's penalty success rate has improved under Southgate, winning two out of three since 2018.

England may have required a shoot-out to get past Switzerland at the Euro 2024 quarter-final stage, but Gareth Southgate has banned the squad from speaking about penalties.

The Three Lions have struggled to find any rhythm in Germany so far and yet have made it all the way through to the semi-finals where they will now meet the Netherlands. Appearing to lack any real tactical cohesion, they have instead relied upon individual moments of magic to get past their opposition.

Notably, in their two knockout fixtures, Jude Bellingham stepped up with a last-gasp bicycle kick vs Slovakia before Bukayo Saka fired in a wonderful effort against the Swiss. That game would then go to penalties, with Jordan Pickford crucially saving from Manuel Akanji to send England through to the next round.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England goalkeepers saved two penalties in shootouts between 1990 and 2012. Pickford has saved four out of 14 faced since 2018.

Despite an element of luck being apparent at Euro 2024, it seems as though Southgate has great care for all the minor details, which explains why he has issued a complete ban on speaking about shoot-outs.

Why Southgate Doesn't Want Penalties Spoken About

‌“To take control of not just the kick itself but the whole process"

Southgate has employed numerous strategies to help the Three Lions improve from shoot-outs, including getting advice from analysts and a psychologist. As part of this, per The Mirror, he has also decided to introduce the unprecedented ban on discussing the matter as a way of preventing it 'from becoming too much of an obsession'.

In the media, England stars such as Pickford, Marc Guehi and Ezri Konsa have even been stopped from answering questions on penalties during this tournament.‌

Chris Markham, who is now sporting director at Bolton Wanderers, had four years at the Football Association as Game Insights Lead and helped change England’s attitude towards penalties in the build-up to the 2018 World Cup.

Speaking in an extensive interview in a new book Pressure: Lessons From The Psychology of the Penalty Shootout by Norwegian sports professor Geir Jordet, Markham explained why it was unwise to speak about penalties. He said:

“I think I found quotes from each of the last five England managers before Gareth Southgate, not including Sam Allardyce, that said either the penalty shoot-out was a lottery, penalties are all down to luck, or that you can’t practice that kind of pressure. ‌“From a psychological perspective, speaking about a lottery takes ownership away from the players. And that was the thing for me to give them back."

‌“To take control of not just the kick itself but the whole process. Initially it was about the perceived control. How can we increase the level of perceived control for the players and the staff and everybody?

“Luckily for us, Gareth and his staff were extremely open-minded and respectful of good quality work. But they don’t suffer fools gladly so we knew it had to be at a really high standard."

Related Jordan Pickford's Water Bottle Goes Viral After Penalty Heroics v Switzerland Jordan Pickford's attention to detail was there for all to see in England vs Switzerland.

England Use Other Penalty Tactics

Breathing techniques key

This wasn't the only tactic employed by Southgate though. Markham further elaborated on what was worked on behind the scenes to make sure that the players had the perfect amount of preparation ahead of any potential shootout.

“Talking about run-up steps, angle, pace, you know everything from breathing techniques, optimal areas of aiming, goalkeepers, looking as gaze masks and goggles," he explained.

Considering England used to have a woeful record from penalties – losing six out of seven at major tournaments before Southgate took charge – but have since won two out of three under the current boss, it is clear that this method has paid dividends.

Stats via The Guardian.