Gareth Southgate has revealed he has absolutely no plans of taking a management job within the next year, despite rumours linking him with the Manchester United role.

The former England boss resigned from his role in charge of the Three Lions following defeat in the Euro 2024 final to Spain in the summer, bringing an end to a largely successful run as manager, with many links to take him back into club football emerging since.

However, Southgate has now broken his silence on the noise surrounding his future and admitted that he will not be taking a job any time soon as he wants to give himself time to make the right decisions, all but ruling himself out of the running at Old Trafford should Erik Ten Hag be dismissed by INEOS.

Southgate Won't Be Next Man Utd Boss

"I won't coach in the next year"

While appearing at the European Club Association, Southgate spoke about his future and revealed he has no intention of getting back into the game any time soon.

This comes in a week where Manchester United have been discussing the future of current manager Erik Ten Hag once again, following a shocking start to the season where they have won only three of their 11 games in all competitions.

INEOS and the Manchester United board held a meeting in London on Tuesday to discuss things, and no decisions have been made yet although the belief now is that Ten Hag will be given more time to turn things around despite big interest in the likes of Thomas Tuchel to take over.

Southgate has previously been linked, with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing INEOS are big admirers of the former Middlesbrough man, however he has now ruled himself out of the running for any immediate opening.

"I won’t coach in the next year, for sure. I’m certain of that. I need to give myself time to make good decisions. When you come out of a really big role you need to give your body time, you need to give your mind time."

Gareth Southgate's managerial record Matches 287 Won 138 Drawn 64 Lost 85 Goals for 488 Goals against 315 Statistics correct as of 10/10/2024

"Everyone in the Netherlands" Thinks Ten Hag is Done

Ex-Ajax man has struggled at Old Trafford

While INEOS are likely to give Ten Hag more time to turn things around despite the outcry for him to be sacked, Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan has revealed that the belief back in his homeland is that he has no future at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have scored just five goals in seven Premier League games this season and sit 14th in the table, while they are also winless after two games in the Europa League after dropping leads against both FC Twent and FC Porto.

It's been an ongoing issue for a long time now, but Ten Hag saved his job by winning the FA Cup final against Manchester City in May. However, Van der Kraan believes that it's a matter of when and not if he gets sacked as manager.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 10/10/2024.