Highlights Southgate's England tactics may need adjusting after a less than perfect win against Serbia in Euro 2024 opener.

Phil Foden may be replaced by Anthony Gordon for raw speed & direct threat in upcoming matches.

Conor Gallagher could add grit and intensity in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

England’s Euro 2024 campaign got off to a flyer with Gareth Southgate overseeing a somewhat nervy 1-0 victory over Serbia. Denmark’s earlier clash with Slovenia ended in a 1-1 draw, leaving the Three Lions at the top of Group C after the first round of group stage fixtures.

It’s a position that those associated with England were hoping to find themselves in as they prepare for their next outing against the Danes on Thursday, but that’s not to say that the Three Lions’ management team do not have their own issues to address before they, once again, line up in Germany.

Related England 1-0 Serbia: Player Ratings and Match Highlights England began their Euro 2024 campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Serbia.

It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows against Serbia as there were still some parts of the jigsaw puzzle that were not lining up. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who played in midfield next to Declan Rice, and Phil Foden, who lined up on the left, were not at their glittering best.

With perhaps the nation’s toughest test from a group stage perspective now on the horizon, Southgate and his men could look to dislodge the aforementioned duo as England look to continue their winning streak. But who, out of those at Southgate's disposal, could their replacements be?

Phil Foden

Replacement: Anthony Gordon

Close

While the likes of Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka stepped up to the plate in England’s Euro 2024 curtain raiser, the same cannot be said for Manchester City gem, Foden. An uncharacteristically quiet night for the Stockport-born ace as he was largely ineffectual with his forward-thinking approach. And that begs the question: how can England get the best out of the Premier League’s Player of the Season?

Playing him centrally seems to be the best case scenario with his dainty dribbling and quick feet allowing him to pick up pockets and space and work his magic - but that would then pose another issue of what to do with one of England’s leading talismen, Bellingham.

Phil Foden - Statistics from Serbia Game Metric Output Squad Rank Shots 0 =4th Key passes 1 =1st Pass success rate (%) 87.5 11th Touches 65 5th Dribbles 0 =6th Overall rating 6.56 11th

In terms of replacing him on the left-hand side of the attack, which is spearheaded by Harry Kane, Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon is the standout option.

What the former Everton bright spark brings is a different dimension. Quick, direct and meaningful with the ball, it would make logical sense to start the Newcastle wide man in his natural position and shift Foden - one of the Premier League's most valuable assets - infield.

By Gordon’s own admission, Foden is technically ‘out of this world’ - and nobody could say any different - but in the weird and wonderful world tournament football, when games come thick and fast, an injection of raw speed and posing a direct threat to the opposition is invaluable - and that is something Foden cannot provide.

Related What Phil Foden's Best Position is for Man City and England After Rio Ferdinand criticised Gareth Southgate for playing Phil Foden on the right, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at what his best position is.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Replacement: Conor Gallagher

Close

In their latest Euro 2024 match-up, it seemed as if England were missing a much-needed bite in midfield. There’s, of course, no doubt cast over Alexander-Arnold’s ball-playing ability, but from a defensive standpoint, it’s a risk that Southgate will be taking if he continues to station the Liverpool man in the engine room.

An instance in the first half reminded viewers of the, by trade, right-back’s defensive deficiencies as he lost possession of the ball, which allowed Dragan Stojkovic's men to pounce and make ground on goal. Jordan Pickford's clean sheet remained, but it was very much a heart-in-mouth situation.

What’s so special about Alexander-Arnold, widely considered to be one of the best right-backs in Premier League history, is that he is a unique asset for England to have at their disposal. Evidently an elite creator, his best work is done when facing play - not when he’s expected to receive the ball on the half turn.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Statistics from Serbia Game Metric Output Squad Rank Shots 3 1st Key passes 0 =2nd Pass success rate (%) 88.1 9th Touches 61 6th Tackles 1 =3rd Interceptions 2 =1st Overall rating 6.41 12th

Against Serbia, Conor Gallagher replaced Alexander-Arnold around the 70-minute mark and Southgate could opt for the Cobham graduate moving forward to add a slither of grit and intensity to their play.

A 20-minute cameo for either Kobbie Mainoo or Adam Wharton against Serbia would have made more sense given they are more likely to help England regain a foothold in the game, but looking ahead to their clash against Denmark, using the Chelsea man from the off would allow them to start on the front foot.

While Gallagher fails to possess the same level of vision and technical know-how as Alexander-Arnold, his willingness to make up ground and be tenacious would make him the better option in midfield - especially against teams that are far more resolute than Serbia, which Denmark most certainly are.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gallagher enjoyed a 100% pass accuracy rate against Serbia, completing all 20 of his attempted passes.

England's XI For Denmark Clash

Back five remains unchanged

With one game down, two group stage fixtures remain on the horizon for Southgate and his trophy-hunting roster of internationals. Next up is Denmark who, under Kasper Hjulmand's watch, could be a threat to England. The back five - consisting of Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones Marc Guehi and Kieran Trippier - should remain the same given how well they performed as a unit against Serbia.

In midfield, Gallagher would replace Alexander-Arnold for the aforementioned reasons, while Arsenal star Rice would continue to hold the fort in the centre of the park. In front of them, pulling the strings and making the difference, would be none other than Bellingham, who scored England's solitary goal against Serbia.

Saka should continue to be deployed off the right with Kane, the skipper, leading the line. On the left, it's Gordon. While there is every possibility that Foden starts - either on the wing or more centrally - giving the Newcastle man a chance to run and prove himself on the international stage would be wise.