Highlights Manchester United are eyeing Gareth Southgate as their top target for a new manager due to the team's recent downturn.

Southgate's appointment could happen after EURO 2024 to prevent disruption, with United convinced he's the right choice.

Despite Southgate's success with England, concerns include his lack of major trophy hauls, contrasting United's need for a proven winner.

Manchester United's search for a potential new manager in the summer appears to have taken a huge step - with current England boss Gareth Southgate being labelled as the "top target" to replace Erik ten Hag beyond the end of the season.

The current Red Devils gaffer has suffered hardship in the past few weeks in the Premier League and, to an extent, the FA Cup. Just two wins and four draws in their previous 10 top-flight games - with most of their draws seeing United being quite fortunate to have picked anything up from the game - has seen United drop like a stone from sixth place with an outside chance of the Champions League, to becoming second-favourites to secure a Europa Conference League place.

Furthermore, by leading 3-0 against Coventry City at Wembley before throwing it away in a 3-3 draw, the Red Devils were saved only by VAR ruling out a last-gasp Sky Blues strike before winning on penalties - and that has seen Ten Hag’s position become untenable. Other managerial options are being looked at - and according to Foot Mercato, Southgate has been brandished as their top target.

Gareth Southgate: Manchester United Latest

The report suggests that United have made Southgate their top target as a new head coach, with Erik ten Hag set to leave after a series of poor displays towards the end of the current season.

There is yet to be a deal agreed for his services with England entering battle at EURO 2024 in just under a month, alongside United preparing for the FA Cup final at Wembley in two weeks’ time - however it is a situation that is expected to develop sooner rather than later.

Ideally for the Red Devils, they would prefer to get the deal done and dusted in the coming weeks, which would allow Southgate to be appointed after EURO 2024 so that England can focus on the tournament as they look to win their first major trophy in 58 years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gareth Southgate has won 59 of his 93 games in charge of England

United chiefs are convinced that Southgate, who has been described as 'criminally underrated', is the right manager for the overhaul and having got the best out of players such as Harry Maguire, Mason Mount and Marcus Rashford in the past whilst also giving Kobbie Mainoo his international debut in recent weeks, previous reports have suggested that this is a facet that would go in his favour.

Southgate, despite his flaws, has instilled a belief in England in which the country have gone from semi-final long shots to tournament favourites and that could work in his favour as it has made him a popular internal choice at Old Trafford.

There are also other candidates who have been linked with the role and they remain on United’s shortlist, though Southgate is the leading candidate as the report labels him “a fine leader of men and a good tactician.”

Gareth Southgate May Not be What Man Utd Need

Southgate has his flaws and they may not suit United

Southgate's appointment would be a controversial one. Whilst he has done well for England since taking over the reins almost eight years ago, there is a feeling that he should have won a major trophy in that time. A World Cup semi-final loss against Croatia should have seen the Three Lions go through, they led in the EURO 2020 final against Italy before sitting back and trying to preserve their lead before losing on penalties, and their most recent World Cup saw England crash out against France despite having the momentum in the second half to secure a result.

United ideally need a born winner to enter their ranks and whilst Southgate is a brilliant leader and man-manager on his day, he hasn't got any experience of winning trophies which could cause problems down the line.

