Highlights Gareth Southgate has hinted at why he has preferred Bukayo Saka to Cole Palmer so far at Euro 2024.

Palmer has struggled for minutes in Germany despite calls from fans to see him start.

Saka was once again preferred on the right-wing for the last 16 tie against Slovakia.

England manager Gareth Southgate has hinted that Bukayo Saka's experience at international level is a key reason behind why he has started ahead of Cole Palmer in each of England's Euro 2024 matches so far. Like many of his England teammates, Saka struggled during the group stage, leading to the likes of Gary Neville suggesting that his Chelsea counterpart should replace him ahead of the Three Lions' last-16 tie against Slovakia.

Palmer had a tremendous breakout season at Stamford Bridge, but was only used as a substitute once during the group stage, coming on in the 71st minute of England's final game against Slovenia. With the 22-year-old once again starting on the bench against Slovakia, Southgate has hinted at the reasons why he has stuck with Saka throughout the summer, citing his experience as one of the key factors.

Southgate Says Saka is More Direct

"More direct, more speed, more experience"

Speaking to talkSPORT, Southgate provided some insight as to why Palmer has yet to find himself in the starting XI this summer, stating: "Slightly different players, but both of them favour their left foot and coming in, rolling off the right wing.

"Bukayo, perhaps, is more direct, more speedy and more experienced, clearly.

"Cole is adapting well to, firstly, the Premier League this season and then life with us as well. So we are very happy with both players. Both have contributed really well, and you want your changes to make a difference. In the last couple of games, I think our attacking changes have made a difference to how the team has played."

Despite not being on top form, Saka has been one of the few players to contribute to a goal for the Three Lions, assisting Jude Bellingham's header in the opening game against Serbia. The 22-year-old had been battling an injury which saw him miss Arsenal's final game of the season against Everton and he played just 25 minutes in the pre-tournament friendlies.

Southgate Happy With Gordon Progress

Newcastle winger also barely featured in group

Another player that the England manager spoke about was Newcastle's Anthony Gordon. With Phil Foden struggling out on the left-hand side, the former Everton player has been backed by fans to make a difference with his more direct running and pace in behind. Despite that, he has made just a fleeting two-minute cameo thus far.

When asked about the 23-year-old, Southgate remarked that he had been impressed with the forward in training after he suffered some nasty cuts falling off a bike: "He obviously had an injury coming into the summer, I thought there were still signs of that in the game at Wembley (1-0 loss to Iceland).

"But definitely in the last week or so, his focus is good, he's training well, but I have to say the whole group are, the training pitch is a really good challenge. It's important, because the starting team need that challenge in training, everybody has got to be ready to come in. You're in games now where there could be six changes if you get to extra-time, so it's crucial that everyone is ready."