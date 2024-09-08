Gareth Southgate has already landed a new job in football following his exit as England manager and will be working as a technical observer for UEFA going forwards. The 54-year-old stepped down as the head coach of the Three Lions shortly after their Euro 2024 exit earlier this summer. The move brought an end to his eight-year spell in charge of the national team.

During that period, the country reached two European Championship finals and a World Cup semi-finals, but the consensus was that Southgate had taken things as far as he could. As a result, he decided to call time on his tenure in charge and move on to his next venture. There was speculation as to whether he would take charge of another team, and even rumours that Manchester United are interested in his services.

Just months after stepping down as England boss, though, he's secured his next job in football and it won't be as a coach. Instead, he'll be working for UEFA as a technical observer, as reported by Henry Winter.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gareth Southgate won 64 of his 102 games as England manager

What Southgate's Job Entails

He'll be working to help improve coaching education

Southgate is set to start in his new role within the coming months and it will consist of him, alongside his fellow technical observers, analysing games from a coaching perspective for UEFA to help spot new trends emerging in football that could possibly help improve coaching education.

One of his key roles will be to produce reports on every match he watches, using video and data to illustrate technical and tactical features and the former Middlesbrough man will have access to multiple camera angles such as broadcast images, tactical and behind-goals footage, all of which can be used in said reports. He's not the first ex-manager to take on the role either, with the likes of Fabio Capello, Avram Grant and Frank de Boer having done so in the past.

Southgate himself has worked as a technical director for UEFA previously too, reporting on the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund last season.

Roberto Martinez Regularly Works in a Similar Role

He previously explained how it worked

Another manager who has worked in a role similar to Southgate is Roberto Martinez. The former Everton boss is currently the head coach of the Portuguese national team, but during the large spells where he is available, he has worked for UEFA and previously explained what the role entailed.

"Instead of just watching the game for a specific reason – in my capacity as a national team coach – you are watching it in a more holistic way and appreciating the development of the game and the competition itself. "It could be different types of performance – from young players, for example – or the way the competition getting tougher physically and cuter tactically with the new trends within the competition."

While Southgate had previously been offered work as a television pundit following his England departure, he's set to work with UEFA closely and will start in the near future. He'll be joined by David Moyes, who recently left West Ham United after five years in charge of the Hammers.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.