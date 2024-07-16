Highlights Gareth Southgate has resigned as England manager following defeat in the EURO 2024 final.

Despite reaching two consecutive Euro finals, England's silverware drought continues, and the FA face an uphill task replacing their revered leader.

Southgate said that it had been an honour to manage England, but believes the time is right for a change.

England have announced that Gareth Southgate will leave his position as manager following the conclusion of Euro 2024. Southgate, who has been at the helm since 2016, will step aside despite reaching a second consecutive European Championship final.

As his nation's most successful manager of the previous 58 years, the former Crystal Palace and England defender wasn't able to nip the bud in a long - and well-documented - silverware drought after goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal secured Spain their record-breaking fourth European Championship triumph in Berlin on Sunday night.

Cole Palmer came off the bench to reignite hope among a country built upon the very foundations of optimism, pride, and glory, when he netted an equaliser in the 73rd minute. But it wasn't enough, with England crashing into the final hurdle just as they had done when they let the European crown slip three years ago against Italy.

Under Southgate, England - a nation that has always seen itself as a footballing power - started to look more like one. But defeat in Berlin brought an anti-climactic end to an era that deserved so much more, and the FA now face an uphill battle to replace a revered leader who got his pride the closest they've ever been to bringing football home since 1966.

What Southgate Said

Former England manager said time was right for a change

Writing on England's website, Southgate said that it had been an 'honour' to manage the Three Lions for so many years. However, he felt like the time was right for him to step aside.

"As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England," he wrote. "It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all.

"But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.

"I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games. Every one of them has been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many ways.

"The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of. I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St. George’s Park and the FA who strive every day to improve English football, and understand the power football has to drive positive change.

"We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I’m an England fan and I always will be. "I look forward to watching and celebrating as the players go on to create more special memories and to connect and inspire the nation as we know they can. "Thank you, England – for everything."

Southgate's England Career

Remarkably, before Southgate took control of the English national team in 2016, the Three Lions had won just one knockout game at the European Championships on foreign soil. But by reaching two consecutive finals between 2020 and 2024, Southgate was able to take away England's usual rainy summers and replace them with sunshine in the form of genuine belief that football's fathering nation would reclaim their 1966 glory.

Of course, this wasn't meant to be in the end. However, the 53-year-old had a dream, and he never let it die. What's more, he leaves as one of the nation's best ever managers, and this shouldn't be taken for granted. A World Cup semi-final and two European Championship finals tell the story of near-misses, but the English population will find it difficult to forget the Southgate era, which brought a nation together in the darkest hours of life, through a pandemic, among other relatable hardships.

Now, England's future is uncertain. Kieran Trippier's free-kick against Croatia, Luke Shaw's early opener against Italy, and more recently, Jude Bellingham's bicycle kick against Slovakia. Moments like these will be consigned to history, but now eyes must naturally focus on what's to come.