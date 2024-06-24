Highlights Kieran Trippier is nursing a calf issue, adding to England's left-back concerns at EURO 2024.

Southgate could consider Joe Gomez or Ezri Konsa as Trippier replacements.

Alternatives could see Southgate move to an unfamiliar system against Slovenia in the final group game.

Kieran Trippier has been nursing a calf issue as he tries to avoid adding to Gareth Southgate’s England left-back crisis at EURO 2024, as per reports by the Telegraph. It is unclear whether or not the slight problem is related to the calf injury that interrupted his season with Newcastle United and, at one stage, threatened his participation in the European Championships, but with selection issues cropping up all over the pitch, Southgate might need to assess alternatives for his defensive setup.

England are currently top of Group C after narrowly edging past Serbia in a 1-0 victory before being held to a 1-1 draw against Denmark. But having failed to progress to the knockout rounds early, their final group stage fixture is against Slovenia on Tuesday holds importance, and the Three Lions won't want to fool around in their efforts to consolidate their position at the top.

But with doubts over Trippier's inclusion, and Luke Shaw only just back in training, it is likely that the lineup brings about wholesale changes, with the left-back conundrum one that Southgate has long dwelled upon in the months leading up to this summer.

Related What England Need to do Against Slovenia to Qualify From the Group Stages All the permutations from the final Euro 2024 group game as the Three Lions lead the charge to the knockout stages.

Joe Gomez

A like-for-like replacement

Similarly to England, Liverpool had left-back problems of their own last season. With both Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas dealing with injury issues, though, Joe Gomez proved to be a more than satisfactory replacement. The centre-back turned right-back turned left-back was a steadfast option for Jurgen Klopp throughout the 2023/24 campaign, and by the end of the term, he earned his first international call-up since 2020.

Whilst Trippier is well-known for his crossing abilites and set-piece prowess, Gomez lacks in that department but more than makes up for it with his stout defensive qualities. He has embraced every position he has been handed under his club manager, and this adaptability is sure to be something that rewards him with bonus marks for England and his chances of succeeding Trippier against Slovenia.

Joe Gomez's 2023-24 Premier League Stats Appearances 32 Aerials Won Per 90 Minutes 1.83 Interceptions Per 90 Minutes 1.18 Progressive Passes Per 90 Minutes 4.89

Related Paul Scholes Urges Southgate to Play Trent Alexander-Arnold in New Role v Slovenia Trent Alexander-Arnold has never played there, but Scholes thinks he could do a job in England's final Euro 2024 group game.

Ezri Konsa

The Villa man is a versatile option

What limits Ezri Konsa's chances of replacing Trippier is that he's far less used to playing at left-back. Although he was temporarily shifted to that flank in England's first pre-tournament friendly against Bosnia, he is often seen plying his trade at centre-back or on the opposite channel for Aston Villa and under Southgate.

That said, he is another defender who boasts a high level of dependability and versatility, which does still see him in contention for that berth. On top of this, his remarkable defensive statistics to help pilot Aston Villa's first Champions League qualification since the competition's rebranding in 1992 speaks for itself. Among players in Europe's top five leagues, he boasted the highest percentage of dribblers tackled at 85.2%. Moreover, when considering players who engaged in a minimum of 20 ground duels across Europe's top seven leagues, Konsa emerged with the best ground duel success rate of 77.84%.

Ezri Konsa's 2023-24 Premier League Stats Appearances 35 Pass Completion Per 90 Minutes 91% Successful Take-Ons Per 90 Minutes 0.56 Progressive Passes Per 90 Minutes 3.99

Related Predicting England's Starting 11 vs Slovenia Gareth Southgate's latest comments mean that big changes could be coming for England's group stage encounter against Slovenia.

Back Three With Saka At Left Wing-Back

Gareth Southgate has done it before

Up until this tournament, Southgate had always faced criticism over his lineups. However, although 'so far so good' sums up the consensus around his decision-making in EURO 2024, that doesn't mean to say he won't revert to previous habits. This was made very clear after he laid claim to England not having found a natural replacement for Kalvin Phillips after the Denmark draw.

Although Bukayo Saka scored 16 goals and provided nine assists in 35 Premier League appearances last season, he played much of his youth at left-back, and this has translated into his international career at times, with Southgate opting to play him in that position early into his England career.

It's not popular, and it appears highly unlikely, but it's been done before. England fans should be reminded not to count their eggs before they hatch this coming Tuesday, because recent performances demand brave team selections going forward, and Arsenal's star creator being squeezed into left wing-back isn't entirely out of the equation, with Kyle Walker starting at centre-back and Trent Alexander-Arnold taking up his more natural position on the right flank.

Related 10 Greatest Left-Backs in Premier League History [Ranked] The 10 best left-backs in the history of the Premier League have been ranked in order.

Swap Walker To Left-Back And play Alexander-Arnold At Right-Back

Walker has never played at left-back, but now could be the perfect time

Tthis option might be the most controversial option of the lot. Agreed, also, this one has a very slim chance of actually happening. But if Southgate likes the set of players he has currently starting, and he persists in having both Alexander-Arnold and Walker play in a 4-3-3 formation, this might just be the only way.

It is now universally accepted that the Liverpool man can no longer start in midfield, so the next best thing is having him take the reins at right-back, with his Manchester City compatriot playing his first-ever game at left-back. This experimental way of setting up has been a hallmark of Southgate's new approach to this tournament, and would mean all the big-name players that are in England's squad can stay within the starting lineup.

Given Walker's experience at the highest level of the game, his transition from one flank to the other could prove seamless. However, with the key word being 'could', Southgate could more than likely avoid more experiments at EURO 2024, with tests so far evincing failure.

Related 4 Issues Gareth Southgate Must Address Before England vs Slovenia There is much left for England to do after their 1-1 draw with Denmark

Play Luke Shaw After One Training Session

Natural left-back has returned to full team training

As reported by the Mirror, Luke Shaw has been spotted back in team training with England for the first time. This comes as a timely and much-needed boost to Gareth Southgate following the opening two matches. However, caution must be taken when risking Shaw's long-term fitness.

Shaw has been absent from any competitive football since February when he suffered a hamstring injury. Since making Southgate's 26-man squad, the Manchester United left-back has been training alone at England's training base, the Spa & Golf Resort Weimarer Land. Such an option does pose huge risk and one that Southgate is very unlikely to take given England's position and almost certain progression to the round of 16.

Luke Shaw's 2023-24 Premier League Stats Appearances 12 Pass Completion Per 90 Minutes 81% Blocks Per 90 Minutes 1.65 Progressive Passes Per 90 Minutes 4.20

Related Jamie Carragher Names His England 11 to Face Slovenia Jamie Carragher has called for two big changes after England slumped to a 1-1 draw against Denmark, with lack of energy a key area for improvement.

Stats courtesy of FBREF. Correct as of 24.06.24