Highlights Luke Shaw is set to start in Euro 2024 final for England.

The defender has yet to start this summer, having struggled with injury.

Despite the England line-up leaking early, Southgate has made the late change and added Shaw to the side.

Gareth Southgate is set to make one major change to his starting line-up ahead of England's Euro 2024 final against Spain, and that's to introduce Luke Shaw from kickoff for the first time in the tournament. The Three Lions are set to take on Luis de la Fuente's men for the chance to lift the trophy in Berlin.

They've gone 58 years since they last won silverware, with the 1966 World Cup still their only success at a major tournament. England have the chance to change that against Spain, though, and as a result, Southgate knows how big an occasion it is and has recently stressed just how much a win would mean to him personally.

With that said, he will set up his side to give them the best possible chance of winning, and according to reports, that means making one change to the starting line-up as opposed to the one that faced off against the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-finals. After the lineups for both nations were leaked early, Southgate has since made a late change and added Shaw to the side.

Luke Shaw Will Replace Kieran Trippier

The Manchester United man has been held back by injuries

When Southgate selected Shaw in his final squad for Euro 2024, a few eyebrows were raised. The Manchester United man had been out for months with injury, and wasn't fit when the tournament started. As a result, the Three Lions have relied on playing Kieran Trippier out of his natural position and on the left throughout the entire competition so far. It's been fine, but there have been times when the nation have cried out for a natural left-footer on that side of defence.

Well, that's going to change for the final as, after making appearances off the bench in England's previous two matches, Shaw has finally been deemed fit enough to start against Spain in the final and will provide a completely different dynamic for Southgate in the match. While he's struggled with injuries throughout his career, there's no doubt at all how good the left-back is when he's healthy.

Having scored early in England's Euro 2020 final match against Italy three years ago, Shaw will be hoping he and his teammates can go one better this time, but they will face a tough battle with Spain. The Spaniards have had a very impressive tournament so far, while the Three Lions haven't been all too dominant.

Spain Have Run Through Their Opponents at Euro 2024

England have struggled at times

Standing in England's way is a very, very good Spain team. The Spaniards have been on fire throughout Euro 2024, becoming the first ever nation to win six straight games in the competition. With exciting young talents like Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams out wide, and exceptional veteran Rodri in the middle of the park, they have brushed past the likes of Germany and France on their way to the final.

England, on the other hand, haven't been too impressive throughout. Having failed to beat Denmark and Slovenia in their group, they only just squeaked past Slovakia, Switzerland and the Netherlands throughout the knockout stages. In fact, they've fallen behind in every knockout game so far. It's a tough ask, but with Shaw back in the side, Southgate is giving his team as good a chance as possible.