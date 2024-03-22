Highlights Manchester United have been linked with a move for Gareth Southgate.

INEOS may head in a new direction at the end of the season.

Collymore suggests United should be avoiding appointing the England manager.

Manchester United have been linked with a move to appoint England manager Gareth Southgate in the summer if they opt to sack Erik ten Hag, and former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has given his verdict on the potential appointment, suggesting that the Red Devils should look to avoid the former Middlesbrough boss.

With INEOS arriving through the door earlier in the year, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his group might be considering heading in a different direction at the end of the season. Ten Hag doesn't appear to be in any immediate danger of being relieved of his duties, but United might see the summer as an ideal opportunity to bring in a new coach.

United Should Avoid Southgate Appointment

The England boss has been linked to Old Trafford

A report from the Daily Star has suggested that Ratcliffe has made England manager Southgate his number one target to take over from ten Hag at Old Trafford. His contract with the national team is set to expire in December, and INEOS are growing increasingly confident that they are able to tempt him with a move to Manchester.

Speaking in his CaughtOffside column, former Liverpool forward Collymore has suggested that United should be looking for a manager who is doing well at club level, confirming that Southgate wouldn't be his choice if he was in charge...