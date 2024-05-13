Highlights Chris Sutton has backed Gareth Southgate to replace Erik ten Hag if Manchester United sack their manager.

INEOS aim to change the United culture on and off pitch as speculation over Ten Hag's future grows.

Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter also continue to be linked with the role.

Gareth Southgate has been tipped as a 'great shout' to replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager by Chris Sutton as speculation about who will be in charge at the club next season continues to intensify.

The Red Devils are currently experiencing one of their worst-ever campaigns in English football with the misery being compounded on Sunday as Arsenal won 1-0 at Old Trafford to keep their title hopes alive, showing the stark contrast between the sides.

New owners INEOS seem determined to change the culture and environment around United both on and off the pitch with the current England boss - who David Beckham believes has done an "incredible job" - heavily touted as the man to lead the club back to the top.

Southgate Deserves 'Respect' for Work at England

Sutton believes his record speaks for itself

Former Premier League winner with Blackburn, Sutton, thinks he would be a clever appointment for the club as he clashed with a fan on BBC 5Live's 606 show when discussing his potential arrival.

When Southgate's name popped up during a phone-in with a United supporter, Sutton replied: "There you go, Gareth Southgate, great shout."

The fan wasn't having it though, replying: “If United get Gareth Southgate, I will not watch Manchester United ever again.”

Sutton wasn't impressed with this comment and called for the England boss to be shown some respect for his work for the national side.

He added:

"That’s ridiculous, have a bit of respect for the job Gareth Southgate’s done for England. "Hang on a minute, he’s the most successful English manager since Sir Alf Ramsey."

With a summer shake-up planned at the club it is beginning to sem increasingly likely that the Dutchman won't be in charge for the first game of next season, a season in which the club may not even have any European football to play.

Their remaining league games and the Manchester derby FA Cup Final are the final chance for Ten Hag to show he has what it takes to lead the team for another season, but if results don't go his way he may become the first move from the new owners as they look to revitalise the club and try to change their fortunes.

Tuchel and Potter Also Linked With Man Utd Job

Ten Hag and Tuchel could swap roles

Erik ten Hag has been linked with a move to the soon-to-be-vacant Bayern Munich, by Sky Sports, and their current boss Thomas Tuchel is one of the leading candidates to land the fabled United job.

Tuchel has managed in the Premier League before at Chelsea and he may fancy another shot in the league. He, along with Southgate, seem to be the most likely to be appointed with Tuchel wanting the job should an opening arise, but another English manager may also be considered.

Graham Potter has been out of work since he left Chelsea but after turning down the Ajax job he may be holding out for the Red Devils with his replacement at Brighton, Roberto De Zerbi, also someone mentioned as a name that appears to be under consideration.