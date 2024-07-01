Highlights Kyle Walker received a 3/10 rating by L'Equipe for his poor performance against Slovakia.

The dramatic nature of England's comeback victory over Slovakia at Euro 2024 may go down as one of the most historic games of Gareth Southgate's reign, but it fails to paper over the cracks of what has been a severely underwhelming tournament thus far.

Kyle Walker has been a staple of the Three Lions for over a decade and at his best, he is one of the greatest defenders in the world, but the 34-year-old is the latest star to come in the firing line. The right-back had one of his worst games in his decade-long international career in the round of 16 tie and was awarded a 3/10 rating by French outlet L'Equipe. With the need for change becoming all the more apparent, now could be the time for Southgate to drop his vice-captain. Especially with Trent Alexander-Arnold waiting in the wings.

Walker Sloppy in Possession vs Slovakia

The right-back gave the ball away multiple times

Being a Pep Guardiola player and being poor in possession are ordinarily things that don't go hand in hand. However, there is no other way to describe Walker's performance against Slovakia. From the very start, the former Tottenham man seemed uncertain with the ball at his feet. Rushed and inaccurate passes handed possession back to his opponents more often than usual and hindered England's ability to sustain attacks. Or better yet, even start them.

Much was made about Trent Alexander-Arnold's ability on the ball. It is for that reason why the 25-year-old started alongside Declan Rice in the opening two games of the tournament. It appears as though that experiment is over, but for the very same reasons he was moved centrally, the Liverpudlian could be reinstated in his natural position.

Not only was Walker poor with his forward passing, he was unadventurous most of the time too. Other than between the two central defenders, no pair passed the ball to each other more frequently than the full-back and his Manchester City teammate John Stones. Against a team that pressed as feverishly as Slovakia, something that Switzerland will also be able to do in the quarters, this just put England under more pressure, and fans have highlighted Walker's deficiencies in the last 16 tie in a viral video online.

Average Position More Suited to Trent

Walker acted more as an inverted full-back against Slovakia

Another thing that becomes apparent when analysing Opta's touch map, is the lack of width Walker is providing on the right-hand side. There is not much space between him and Stones in terms of their average position, as the England vice captain is operating in a deeper, more central role. Compare that with Kieran Trippier on the opposite flank, it is clear how much higher and wider the Newcastle man tends to find himself.

Whilst it is easy to suggest that Walker just uses his pace to provide a constant overlap for the right-winger, this may be the role he is being asked to take up. If that is the case, is Alexander-Arnold not better suited? Stats show that the Liverpool man attempted far more long range passes than his counterpart in the Premier League last season, lending himself to coming inside and switch the play over to the likes of Phil Foden.

Furthermore, Alexander-Arnold showed his ability to excel in a hybrid role under Jurgen Klopp, so he can be entrusted in that position. With Walker so out of form, the opportunity to play the 2019 Champions League winner in a position he fundamentally understands seems like a no-brainer.

Walker Running On Empty

Age and fatigue could be catching up with the veteran

A common theme online following the 2-1 victory was how sluggish Walker looked. Usually blessed with pace and power, the 34-year-old was exposed far too often by Lukas Haraslin and struggled to get back when beaten in behind. The saying goes that age catches up to us all, and the sentiment on social media was that the same could be said for the Manchester City star.

Truthfully, it is no surprise that the defender is struggling with fatigue. He has been ever present throughout the 2023-24 season and whilst Alexander-Arnold has missed time because of injury, he has played significantly less and is fresher both physically and mentally.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kyle Walker made 47 appearances in all club competitions during the 2023-24 season. Alexander-Arnold made 10 fewer.

Having also played ninety minutes or more four times in the span of two weeks, pulling Walker from the team, even if just for one game, could allow him to recharge his batteries ahead of a possible semi-final clash where his better defensive qualities could factor into England's success.