Highlights England looked a much improved side in their match against Slovenia following the introduction of Kobbie Mainoo.

With an impressive 97% pass completion rate and 100% of crosses completed, Mainoo proved to be England's standout player against Slovenia.

Despite his lack of international experience, Mainoo has shown he has the tools to be the solution to Southgate's midfield conundrum.

England and Gareth Southgate, in particular, have a growing issue to address. Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold (a right-back by trade) and Conor Gallagher of Chelsea have partnered Declan Rice in parts of the Three Lions’ Euro 2024 campaign so far.

Neither inclusion has entirely worked out. Alexander-Arnold’s lack of defensive robustness left him and his compatriots in trouble, while Gallagher looked entirely out of sorts across his 45-minute cameo against Slovenia.

Post-match, defender-turned-pundit Gary Neville shared his views on Southgate’s engine room conundrum, per The Mirror, illustrating that Kobbie Mainoo - a 19-year-old talent from Stockport - could be the answer to said problem and should start their next game.

"I'm certain Kobbie Mainoo will start the next game. It's obvious we need someone in there who gets us playing and Mainoo does that.”

And why not? Despite his age and relative lack of experience on the international stage, the impact shown by Mainoo’s introduction at the interval turned a tepid performance into one that showed glimmers of promise - largely down to the midfielder’s willingness to drive at the opposition and ability to circulate possession of the ball.

Pre-match, there were plenty of complaints over Southgate’s choice to select Gallagher over the coveted Carrington graduate - and now, with passage to the knockout rounds secured, the technician has certainly thrown his hat into the ring.

Mainoo’s Slovenia Cameo in Numbers

Youngster completed 97% of his attempted 34 passes

Mainoo was somewhat thrown into the deep end. Following both of England’s games against Serbia and then Denmark, the discourse around who Southgate will choose next to line up alongside Rice has dominated social media.

For Slovenia, Gallagher was chosen - and, well, his performance left plenty to the imagination.

A young and hungry Mainoo - a £20,000-per-week earner at club level - warmed up, fully aware of the matter at hand - and just like many times across the season for his Premier League employers, Manchester United, he stepped up to the occasion.

Per Statman Dave, who posted a detailed breakdown of his statistics on X (formerly Twitter), Mainoo - one of the best young talents in world football - provided a glittering half of football. Completing 100% of his crosses, the youngster showcased his ability to be a game-changing presence in the final third.

Although none of his crosses amounted to a goal, what his deliveries have proven is that he’s willing to whip the ball into the box rather than negatively pass the ball backwards - something that cannot be said for everyone in a white shirt.

From a passing perspective, Mainoo kept it cool and collected, thus completing 97% of his attempted passes - of which there were 34. In the first half, there was a growing lack of confidence when England were in possession of the ball, but Mainoo’s introduction eased concerns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mainoo completed more passes (20/20) in 20 minutes of football than Gallagher managed in the entire first half.

Barcelona-linked Mainoo was also a menace off the ball, having won 100% of his tackles. What makes Rice so brilliant is his ability to link the defence with the attack with his surging runs and passing prowess.

For that part of his game to be in full flow, it requires a player with defensive know-how - and the England management staff need to look no further than Mainoo. In 45 minutes, he won two duels and showcased his ability to do the dirty work, while also ensuring that his movement further afield was not restricted.

Mainoo’s England Career So Far

Played just 230 minutes for Southgate and Co

Close

Now, are there any negatives surrounding Mainoo being selected as the final piece of Southgate’s three-man engine room going forward? As alluded to, his inexperience at international level - he’s played just 230 minutes for England’s senior team thus far - could be his Achilles heel.

That said, how he has navigated the hefty jump up from his nation’s U19s side to playing under Southgate’s stewardship has proven that he has all the tools to be the answer to the England custodian’s ever-growing issue.

Making his senior international debut aged 18, Mainoo stepped foot on Wembley against Brazil on 23 March 2024. Offered just 15 minutes to make his mark, the lad from Stockport lived and breathed the moment of representing his country and, as a result, was given 74 minutes to strut his stuff against Belgium some three days later, earning himself Man of the Match status.

His first full 90 minutes of action came against Iceland and, on the back of a string of impressive displays, was named in Southgate’s 26-man roster for this summer’s tournament - one that England had been earmarked as favourites for.

Despite shining brightly when relied upon, Mainoo was issued just four minutes in England’s curtain-raiser against Serbia, though became an unused substitute in their following encounter against Denmark. Now, we’re here. 45 minutes of Mainoo-inspired brilliance later - and he’s the standout option for Southgate as England enter the round of 16.

Much like Arsenal, Southgate has the mundane task of finding a partner for Rice. The Alexander-Arnold midfield gimmick failed to pull through, Gallagher struggled to prove his worth - so why not Mainoo?