Highlights Gareth Southgate felt the anger of England supporters after the Three Lions stumbled to a goalless draw against Slovenia in their final Euro 2024 group match.

Despite winning Group C, Southgate is struggling to get the best out of his talented squad.

Southgate acknowledged the criticism being thrown in his direction but stated the importance of the supporters backing the players on the pitch.

England manager Gareth Southgate has given his reaction to supporters throwing cups in his direction following the Three Lions' disappointing 0-0 draw against Slovenia in their final Euro 2024 group stage fixture on Tuesday. The 53-year-old says he 'understands' the criticism coming his way, but also stated it has created 'an unusual environment to operate in'.

The tepid stalemate means England have only won one of the opening three games in Germany this summer, although this was still enough to finish top of Group C. Southgate's men struggled to break down a stubborn Slovenia back-line as they slogged to a second successive draw after being held by Denmark in the previous fixture. While they've only conceded one goal thus far, England have also only scored two goals despite the incredible array of attacking talent at their disposal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Serbia (1) are the only team to have scored fewer goals in the Euro 2024 group stages than England (2).

Despite the negativity felt around the nation at the moment, a tie against a third-placed side will be the next challenge for the manager and his players to overcome. Some fans inside the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne made sure to show their displeasure at full-time following another lacklustre performance from Southgate's star-studded squad.

Fans Throw Cups at Gareth Southgate

They showed their dissatisfaction despite winning Group C

Southgate and his players went over to applaud the loyal England supporters after they secured a first-place finish in the group phase, but the long-serving manager wasn't met with the same reception. The Three Lions' boss had several plastic cups thrown in his direction as those in the stands made their feelings clear. View the video below:

England went into this summer's showpiece tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophym but each of their three displays to date have shown potential weaknesses that could prevent the extremely talented squad from achieving their goals. Boos were also heard from the supporters, as England became the first team to be jeered by their own fans despite advancing to the knockout stages.

Southgate 'Understands' Criticism

But he admits it's making things difficult

Southgate didn't shy away from reporters asking him about the incident during his post-match press conference, replying: "I'm not going to back away from it. The most important thing is the supporters stay with the team."

The manager admitted that the public reaction to his team's performances so far is making life difficult for those inside the camp, but admitted:

"I understand the narrative towards me and that's better for the team than it being towards them. But it is creating an unusual environment to operate in. I've not seen any other team qualify and receive similar. I understand it, I'm not going to back away from it, but I'm very proud of the players for how they're operating within it."

There have been some calls within the media and online for an unprecedented change in the managerial position during the competition, as Southgate continues to struggle to get the best out of his players. With the likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka in the team, far more was expected of the Three Lions heading into the tournament.