Gareth Southgate has reacted to England fans booing Jordan Henderson during Friday night’s international friendly against Australia at Wembley.

Henderson was booed by some of the home supporters on a couple of occasions, including when he was substituted in the 62nd minute. Henderson, replaced by Kieran Trippier, was one of four substitutions that Gareth Southgate made on the hour mark.

England won the match 1-0, thanks to Ollie Watkins’ 57th-minute goal, but Southgate was irked by the boos for Henderson, who left Liverpool for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq in the summer but wore the captain’s armband at Wembley. The 33-year-old, who has represented his country on 79 occasions, appears to have lost some public support in England following his controversial decision to move to Saudi Arabia.

What did Southgate say?

Speaking during his post-match press conference, Southgate told reporters, per Sky Sports: "I really don't understand it. He's a player, 79 caps for England, his commitment and what he's delivered for England is exceptional.

"His role on and off the pitch is phenomenally important. He's taken the likes of [Jude] Bellingham under his wing. He's a role model for the group in every part of his work.

"Some people decided to boo. I really don't understand what that's for. We play Italy here on Tuesday, come on let's get behind this team. I know we weren't at our best tonight, but we made a lot of changes. This is a team that are delivering a lot and they all deserve every bit of support.

"We're reviewing all of the [Henderson] games. I think he knitted and held things together quite a bit today. You need leadership, we didn't have a lot of caps on the field so Hendo's influence before the game, during the game was hugely important and he helped other players get through the game."

What else has he said?

After calling Henderson up to England’s current squad, Southgate was asked if the midfielder’s recent promotion of Saudi Arabia’s 2034 World Cup bid might have led to the adverse reaction against his inclusion. The England boss said: "What has that got to do with supporting a guy wearing an England shirt?"

Responding to suggestions that England fans may not agree with Henderson’s principles, he added: "Well, yeah, I don't really know where we are heading with everything. I'm hugely impressed with the impeccable values and decisions that everybody in our country is making then.

"Yeah, clearly, I don't understand it. I know what's created it and I know why it has happened, but it defies logic to me that you would give a player who is playing and putting his heart and soul into playing for England... why boo him? How is that going to help him or help the team?"

Will Henderson be part of England’s Euro 2024 squad?

If Southgate is still in charge of England for next summer’s European Championships in Germany - which seems extremely likely - then Henderson is likely be part of the squad for that tournament. It’s clear how much Southgate admires the midfielder, as much for his influence around the dressing room as his contribution on the pitch.

Jordan Henderson's Career Stats Years Team Appearances Goals 2008-2011 Sunderland 71 4 2009 Coventry (loan) 10 1 2011-2023 Liverpool 360 29 2023- Al-Ettifaq 8 0 2010- England 79 3

That said, there are some England fans who vehemently believe that Henderson should no longer be in contention for international duty with the Three Lions following his decision to join a club in Saudi Arabia’s top domestic league. It’s been reported that Henderson is currently the sixth-highest paid footballer in the Saudi Pro League, earning an eye-watering £700,000 a week.

