Gareth Southgate conceded that England have still not managed to replace Kalvin Phillips.

Southgate also conceded England's prerformance wasn't good enough and they have to improve.

England manager Gareth Southgate has got fans talking following his side's 1-1 draw against Denmark in their second Euro 2024 group game.

Despite calls for Southgate to drop Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold, the England boss opted to stick with the same XI that managed to grind out a 1-0 victory over a spirited Serbia. At first, his decision seemed to be justified, as captain Harry Kane gave the Three Lions a lead early on. However, England's record goalscorer was at fault for giving the ball away inside his own half, leading to Morten Hjulmand unleashing a strike from distance which beat Jordan Pickford and levelled proceedings.

In the aftermath of the game, the head coach spoke of one forgotten star who had been unable to find a replacement for.

Southgate Claims England Haven't Replaced Kalvin Phillips

The England boss responded following questions of Trent Alexander-Arnold

In a post-match interview, Southgate was asked about yet another disjointed England performance. The 53-year-old stated the team were experimenting with different ideas and understood frustration from fans who booed the team off the pitch. He also indicated that the Three Lions were missing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The ex-defender stated:

“I wanted to get Conor on, we needed some energy and to press better. [Alexander-Arnold] had some moments where he’s delivered what we thought he would. "We know it’s an experiment and we know that we don’t have a natural replacement for Kalvin Phillips. We’re trying some different things and at the moment we’re not flowing as we’d like, that’s for sure. "Of course there’s a huge amount of work to do. That’s evident from the two performances we’ve given. We have to stay tight. We understand that people will be disappointed with the performances. And rightly so. We’ve got to make them better."

Phillips had been a crucial part of Southgate's Euro 2020 finalists, with the former Leeds United midfielder being dubbed the 'Yorkshire Pirlo' thanks to his fine performances. Lack of game time and injuries following his arrival at the Etihad in 2022 meant that the 28-year-old was a surprise inclusion in the 2022 World Cup squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistics: Kalvin Phillips managed just 40 minutes of game time across England's five games at the 2022 World Cup.

Upon his return from the tournament, Phillips' struggles were only exacerbated. The midfielder was criticised for his weight by manager Pep Guardiola and last January he joined West Ham United on loan.

After a couple of poor performances, the former international once again found himself on the bench. A permanent departure from the champions is looking likely this summer.

Many were left baffled by the England manager's claims

The England manager's statement regarding Phillips at full-time were one of several talking points online. Responses on social media show that fans were shocked by what Southgate had said, with some going as far as calling for the former Middlesbrough manager to get the sack.

The Three Lions head coach persisted with Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield, although the Liverpool star was withdrawn after just 53 minutes. He was replaced by Conor Gallagher, who also appeared to struggle. Southgate's comments, combined with the performances of both Alexander-Arnold and the Chelsea vice captain, have prompted some to ask why Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo has not been given an opportunity.

Whether or not England stick with the same starting XI against Slovenia on Tuesday remains to be seen, with the Group C leaders needing a win to guarantee that they finish top of the group.