Highlights ITV is reportedly set to offer Gareth Southgate a job as a pundit if he leaves England.

Despite criticism, Southgate's reign has been one of England's greatest, reaching a World Cup semi-final and two European Championship finals.

If he leaves, Southgate's departure would mark the end of an incredible run, though his potential return as a pundit could offer a new voice.

Gareth Southgate won't be without a job for long if he leaves his role as England manager, with reports suggesting there would be an offer made for him to join ITV as a football pundit. Speculation has been running wild about his future as the Three Lions' head coach and after his side came up short in the Euro 2024 final, losing 2-1 to Spain, many are expecting him to leave his role in the very near future.

Goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal secured the result and the trophy for Luis de la Fuente's side, but it meant that England had fallen at the final hurdle for the second European Championship in a row. It wasn't the heroic campaign that many expected, though. Despite finishing second, they struggled throughout the competition and very rarely looked good enough to win the whole thing.

With one of the strongest teams on paper heading into the summer, England were considered one of the favourites to take the trophy home, but struggled to ever really get going and it led to many growing frustrated with Southgate's position as boss. With the loss, it's believed he'll be leaving soon, but with a new report from the Daily Mail, he won't be short of offers should he do so.

ITV Want Him as a Pundit

Southgate would lend a voice during major tournaments

If Southgate leaves England, ITV plan on offering him a new role as a pundit, according to the report. The move would see the head coach remain in the football world, but he'd step away from the managerial hot seat. Aside from a spell with Middlesbrough in the 2000s, Southgate's time as England boss is his only experience in senior management, so it was unclear whether he'd look for a similar job when he does leave the Three Lions. This offer would mean he didn't have to do that.

It would also offer him a much less stressful lifestyle. There aren't many jobs in football management that are quite as intense and unforgiving as coaching the England men's team. Southgate has faced so much criticism over the years and the pressure is enough to make anyone crack. There won't be many who will blame him if he takes on a role as a pundit in the next stage of his career and instead voices his opinions on England and their coach, rather than be the subject of such conversations.

Southgate's One of England's Greatest Managers

Few have come close to the success he's had

While his time as England boss might be nearing an end, and many want to see the back of Southgate, there's no denying how incredible his reign in charge has been. It's easy to forget how dire things were when he first arrived. Fresh off a Euro 2016 exit at the hands of Iceland, and a one-match stint from Sam Allardyce, the side weren't in great shape at all.

Following his arrival, Southgate guided England to a World Cup semi-final and two European Championship finals. He never quite got his hands on a trophy, but he's given the Three Lions' faithful more to celebrate than any other manager in decades. It's been one hell of a run.