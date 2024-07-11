Highlights England have made it to another European Championship final.

Ollie Watkins late winner sent them there.

Gareth Southgate couldn't contain himself when his striker scored the winning goal.

Despite all of England's issues on the pitch, and the amount of slander and criticism that's been aimed at Gareth Southgate, the Three Lions coach has taken his nation to the final of the European Championship for the second tournament in a row. It clearly means a lot to him too, as his reaction to Ollie Watkins' last-minute winner demonstrated.

For the third knockout game in a row, England found themselves trailing their opponents as Xavi Simons put the Netherlands ahead early on. The youngster beat Declan Rice to the ball, and fired a shot into the back of the net, but the lead didn't last long as the Three Lions were awarded a penalty shortly afterwards for a foul on Harry Kane.

The call was controversial, with many thinking the decision was a harsh one, but the Bayern Munich man stepped up and converted from the spot with no issues. The rest of the match saw England search tirelessly for a winner and it came via two substitutes as Cole Palmer set up Watkins for the winner in the 90th minute. The strike sparked jubilation in the arena and Southgate himself couldn't contain his emotions.

Southgate Couldn't Contain Himself

His substitutions worked perfectly

Whether you like him or not, there's no denying that Southgate played it perfectly against the Netherlands, with his substitutions paying off nicely. The gaffer has received his fair share of criticism for the way that England have played throughout Euro 2024, but their performance in the semi-finals was their best of the tournament, and they thoroughly deserved their winning goal. The moment meant a lot to the manager, and he was seen wildly celebrating with his coaching staff.

Hilariously, one of those coaches happened to be Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. The former Chelsea striker joined in with the celebrations, before he appeared to remember halfway through that he was in fact from the Netherlands and his expression changed quite swiftly. Very funny stuff.

Southgate Was 'Chuffed' For Watkins

He talked about his substitutions

After the game, Southgate spoke to the press and addressed his critics and his substitutions throughout Euro 2024. He revealed why he turned to Watkins instead of Ivan Toney when replacing Kane in the second half and admitted that he was over the moon for the Aston Villa striker when he got his goal.

"You spend a lot of time with those lads, and their attitude has been exemplary. I’m so chuffed for Ollie. We just felt, energy-wise, we were starting to lose a bit of pressure. "Harry got that knock in the first half as well. Ollie can press well, he can make those little runs in behind that he did [for the goal]. But also, it’s a different game. The opponent gave us a little more space; in the early games, we didn’t have any space to play."

The Three Lions have now made it to back-to-back European Championship finals, having faced Italy at Wembley in Euro 2020. This time, a match with Spain awaits them and they'll be hoping that they can go one further than before and finally get their hands on their first Euro trophy.