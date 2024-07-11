Highlights Gareth Southgate has taken England to their second Euro final in a row.

He's received plenty of criticism over the years and admitted he finds it hard.

If Southgate secures Euro win, he'll solidify his legacy as England's greatest coach, achieving unprecedented success.

Gareth Southgate has done it again. The England manager has taken the Three Lions to a European Championship final for the second tournament in a row. The success means a lot to him too, as was shown through his very emotional interview after the match which has gone viral.

The former player has now become the first manager to take England to multiple major tournament finals, but he's had his critics over the years. The Three Lions haven't looked great throughout Euro 2024, and have actually gone behind in all three of their knockout games so far. As a result, Southgate has taken some flack from fans and pundits alike.

As he did three years ago, though, he's taken England to the final and will be hoping his team can go one further this time around. Regardless of the result, the fact his team have gotten to the final again is a magnificent achievement and Southgate wore his heart on his sleeve when discussing things after they beat the Netherlands 2-1.

Southgate Spoke About the Criticism He's Received

He admitted that he finds it hard

While he's been England manager for six years now, Southgate is still only human, and he deals with things the same as anyone else. He made that clear during his post-match interview when he spoke about the amount of criticism that he's received recently and admitted that he finds it hard when it comes from people he's trying to do right by.

"We all want to be loved, right? So, when you're doing something for your country, and you're a proud Englishman, when you don't feel that back, when all you read is criticism, it's hard. "To be able to celebrate a second final is very, very special. It means a lot."

It's clear just how much it means to the manager and while there has been a fair share of criticism aimed at him and his tactics, no one can ever doubt just how passionate he is about being the England manager.

Southgate's Legacy is Unmatched

A Euro win would make him England's greatest manager

He hasn't always been the most popular man, and at times it feels like there are more England fans who want Southgate gone than there are who want him in charge of the Three Lions, but there's no denying the incredible tenure he's had as boss. Before he took charge, the nation hadn't reached the semi-final in a major tournament in decades, and now they've done that three times in six years.

He's the first boss to take the country to two major tournament finals and if he manages to finally get his hands on the European Championship on Sunday when they play Spain, he'll go down as England's greatest ever coach. All that's missing is that silverware.