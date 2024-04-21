Gareth Southgate's England Backroom Staff for Euro 2024

Highlights

Managing the England men's national team has been dubbed 'the impossible job' for decades. Every decision is questioned and critiqued by 55 million armchair aficionados who all believe that a team with one major trophy in its 150-year existence is among the favourites for each tournament.

Gareth Southgate is the second-most successful manager ever to take charge of the Three Lions, but even his distinguished tenure is dimly viewed by those who consider his style to be too pragmatic. The reluctance that Southgate demonstrated before taking on the position in 2016 was entirely understandable.

One individual cannot shoulder the entire load demanded by football's impossible job. Across his eight years in the post, Southgate has constructed a trusted backroom staff with which to share the poisoned chalice. Here are the key figures on England's coaching and medical team who will be operating behind the scenes at Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate and Steve Holland in England training

It's not often that England have the opportunity to call upon the expertise of a coach who has won the Champions League, Europa League, two Premier League titles, a pair of FA Cups and one League Cup. Steve Holland was not the head coach for any of those victories but served as the assistant manager for the string of Chelsea bosses that achieved those feats.

While the likes of Andre Villas-Boas, Jose Mourinho, Rafael Benitez and Antonio Conte came and went, Holland retained his spot as a wise head on Chelsea's bench between 2011 and 2017. Recognising by the tender age of 21 that his footballing talent wouldn't take him to the top level, Holland pivoted to coaching. Southgate spotted his sharp tactical mind on a visit to Chelsea's training ground in 2011, appointing Holland as his number two when he took over England's under-21 team two years later.

He's someone I trust entirely, whose opinions and views on football are aligned with mine, whose values as a person are at a really high level and his attention to detail around doing the job are an example to any coach at any level.

A clash with Holland has been used to explain why Ben White turned down an England call-up in March 2023, but plenty of other professionals have provided glowing reviews. Cesc Fabregas worked with the former Derby County youth team player at Chelsea and hailed him as "England's secret weapon". Holland was widely credited with sketching up the set-piece routines that England exploited to score nine goals from dead-ball situations at the 2018 World Cup - the most since detailed data was first recorded in 1966.

Coaching Career

Team

Role

Tenure

England

Assistant manager

2016 - Present

England U21

Assistant manager

2013 - 2016

Chelsea

Assistant manager

2011 - 2017

Chelsea Reserves

Manager

2009 - 2011

Stoke City

Academy manager

2009

Crewe Alexandra

Manager

2007 - 2008

Crewe Alexandra

Academy manager

1998 - 2007

Crewe U18

Manager

1992 - 1998

Paul Nevin

Assistant manager

Paul Nevin in discussion with West Ham manager David Moyes

Paul Nevin represents a rare success story in one of the Football Association's schemes to increase diversity in elite coaching. The former Yeovil Town forward was appointed to England's staff in 2018 as part of the Pursuit of Progress strategy. Nevin impressed Southgate with his detailed scouting reports and attentive coaching style during his first spell with the Three Lions. After Graeme Jones stepped down to focus on Newcastle United ahead of Euro 2020, Nevin was the obvious replacement.

After an itinerant coaching journey across four different continents, Nevin enjoyed the most successful slice of his career in his home city of London. During his three full seasons as David Moyes' assistant at West Ham United, the capital club recorded consecutive top-seven Premier League finishes and won their first European trophy since 1965. Nevin has always balanced his international obligations while working for a club team and left West Ham to become Patrick Vieira's assistant manager at French side Strasbourg in the summer of 2023.

Coaching Career

Team

Role

Tenure

Strasbourg

Assistant manager

2023 - Present

England

Assistant manager

2021 - Present

West Ham

Assistant manager

2020 - 2023

England

Assistant manager

2018 - 2019

Brighton

Assistant manager

2016 - 2019

Norwich

Chief analyst

2013 - 2014

ASPIRE Academy

Manager

2007 - 2013

NZ Knights

Manager

2006

Fulham Reserves

Manager

2003 - 2006

Fulham

Academy manager

1998 - 2003

Fulham

Youth coach

1997 - 1998

Martyn Margetson

Goalkeeping coach

England's goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson has been a guiding set of gloved hands throughout Jordan Pickford's rise to become the national team's undisputed number one. Yet, the former Manchester City shot-stopper took the bizarre approach of going on Sky Sports to provide a detailed breakdown of Pickford's various mistakes in November 2020.

Despite the public critique - which may have been a symptom of the collective cabin fever sweeping the nation after months of COVID-enforced lockdown - the Everton goalkeeper has remained first choice. Margetson joined the England setup in 2016 after serving on the coaching staff of the Welsh side that reached the semi-finals of that summer's European Championships.

England reached the same stage of the 2018 World Cup, Margetson's first tournament with the squad, after navigating a penalty shootout against Colombia in the round of 16. Pickford singled out 'Marge', as he is affectionately known, for his research following England's rare triumph from 12 yards.

Coaching Career

Team

Role

Tenure

Swansea

Goalkeeping coach

2023 - Present

Swansea

Goalkeeping coach

2019 - 2021

Everton

Goalkeeping coach

2017 - 2018

Crystal Palace

Goalkeeping coach

2017

England

Goalkeeping coach

2016 - Present

Cardiff

Goalkeeping coach

2014 - 2017

West Ham

Goalkeeping coach

2011 - 2014

Wales

Goalkeeping coach

2011 - 2016

Cardiff

Goalkeeping coach

2006 - 2011

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Technical coach

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink watching England training

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink replaced the outgoing Chris Powell in March 2023. The former Chelsea striker twice won the Premier League Golden Boot and played alongside Southgate at Middlesbrough for two seasons between 2004 and 2006. But Hasselbaink earned his spot on the Three Lions staff thanks to a strong reputation forged by coaching in the Football League.

The only non-British member of England's core coaching staff has been described by Southgate as "typically Dutch". Hasselbaink has clear tactical opinions that he will express bluntly. As Burton Albion chairman Ben Robinson, who saw his club get promoted to League One under Hasselbaink's watch in 2015, explained: "Jimmy's his own man. That's what you want, you don't want someone sitting on the fence."

Coaching Career

Team

Role

Tenure

England

Technical coach

2023 - Present

Burton Albion

Manager

2021 - 2022

Northampton

Manager

2017 - 2018

QPR

Manager

2015 - 2016

Burton Albion

Manager

2014 - 2015

Royal Antwerp

Manager

2013 - 2014

Nottingham Forest

Assistant manager

2011 - 2013

Charlotte Cowie

Head of performance medicine

The Three Lions England badge on a red kit

Dr Charlotte Cowie began her distinguished career as a medical professional in the world of football before Southgate had earned his first England cap. The former Millwall club doctor kicked off her two-decade-long association with the FA in 1994 by becoming the medical officer for the England Women's team.

Premier League clubs Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur have also called upon Cowie's wide-ranging expertise. The Leicestershire native has experience across a glut of other sports, overseeing the health of athletes competing in everything from taekwondo to tennis while working at multiple Olympic Games. Cowie became England's head of performance medicine at the same time Sam Allardyce was appointed as the national team manager. Suffice it to say, she has lasted a little longer.

Coaching Career

Team

Role

Tenure

England

Head of performance medicine

2016 - Present

Tottenham

Head of medical services

2004 - 2007

Fulham

Head of sports medicine and science

2000 - 2003

England Women

Medical officer

1994 - 2000

Millwall

Club doctor

1993 - 2000

Steve Kemp

Head of performance, medicine and nutrition

Medical professional Steve Kemp

Steve Kemp had some big shoes to fill when he was bumped up to the lofty role of England's head of performance, medicine and nutrition in 2023. Bryce Cavanagh held the position for seven years but will forever be remembered as the mind behind the inflatable unicorns. The sight of Bukayo Saka, one of the nation's best footballers, frolicking in the pool became an indelible image of the 2018 World Cup.

While the world may judge him on his aquatic aid of choice, the FA had full faith in Kemp after 12 years with the association. The former lead physiotherapist for the Three Lions spent half a dozen years across two spells at Wolverhampton Wanderers before joining the England national team, which he proudly describes as "the pinnacle" of the sport.

Coaching Career

Team

Role

Tenure

England

Head of performance, medicine and nutrition

2023 - Present

England

Physiotherapist

2012 - 2023

Wolves

Head of medical services

2008 - 2012

Preston

Head of sports medicine

2006 - 2008

Wolves

Physiotherapist

2004 - 2006

Leeds United

Academy physiotherapist

2000 - 2001

Simon Spencer

Lead physiotherapist

Southgate not only has to make sure that all 23 members of the playing squad are comfortable and content, but he takes it upon himself to do the same for "the team behind the team". Simon Spencer will be well aware of the England manager's remarkable capacity for consideration after first working alongside him in the under-21 national team.

When Southgate reluctantly took on the senior position in 2016, thrust into the vacant role following Sam Allardyce's calamitous 67-day reign, Spencer made the same move. Initially serving as an understudy to Steve Kemp, the former West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City employee was promoted to England's lead physio in 2023.

Coaching Career

Team

Role

Tenure

England

Physiotherapist

2016 - Present

England U21

Physiotherapist

2010 - 2016

Norwich

Head of medical services

2008 - 2010

England

Physiotherapist

2005 - 2008

West Brom

Physiotherapist

2002 - 2005

