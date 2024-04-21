Highlights Gareth Southgate has been manager of the England men's team since taking over from Sam Allardyce in September 2016.

The Three Lions boss has an experienced medical team to work with and can call upon the expertise of a diverse coaching staff.

Steve Holland has been Southgate's number two for more than a decade after a trophy-laden career at Chelsea.

Managing the England men's national team has been dubbed 'the impossible job' for decades. Every decision is questioned and critiqued by 55 million armchair aficionados who all believe that a team with one major trophy in its 150-year existence is among the favourites for each tournament.

Gareth Southgate is the second-most successful manager ever to take charge of the Three Lions, but even his distinguished tenure is dimly viewed by those who consider his style to be too pragmatic. The reluctance that Southgate demonstrated before taking on the position in 2016 was entirely understandable.

One individual cannot shoulder the entire load demanded by football's impossible job. Across his eight years in the post, Southgate has constructed a trusted backroom staff with which to share the poisoned chalice. Here are the key figures on England's coaching and medical team who will be operating behind the scenes at Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate's England Backroom Staff for Euro 2024 Staff Member Role Joined England Steve Holland Assistant manager 2016 Paul Nevin Assistant manager 2021 Martyn Margetson Goalkeeping coach 2016 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Technical coach 2023 Charlotte Cowie Head of performance medicine 2016 Steve Kemp Head of performance, medicine and nutrition 2012 Simon Spencer Lead physiotherapist 2016

Steve Holland

Assistant manager

It's not often that England have the opportunity to call upon the expertise of a coach who has won the Champions League, Europa League, two Premier League titles, a pair of FA Cups and one League Cup. Steve Holland was not the head coach for any of those victories but served as the assistant manager for the string of Chelsea bosses that achieved those feats.

While the likes of Andre Villas-Boas, Jose Mourinho, Rafael Benitez and Antonio Conte came and went, Holland retained his spot as a wise head on Chelsea's bench between 2011 and 2017. Recognising by the tender age of 21 that his footballing talent wouldn't take him to the top level, Holland pivoted to coaching. Southgate spotted his sharp tactical mind on a visit to Chelsea's training ground in 2011, appointing Holland as his number two when he took over England's under-21 team two years later.

He's someone I trust entirely, whose opinions and views on football are aligned with mine, whose values as a person are at a really high level and his attention to detail around doing the job are an example to any coach at any level.

A clash with Holland has been used to explain why Ben White turned down an England call-up in March 2023, but plenty of other professionals have provided glowing reviews. Cesc Fabregas worked with the former Derby County youth team player at Chelsea and hailed him as "England's secret weapon". Holland was widely credited with sketching up the set-piece routines that England exploited to score nine goals from dead-ball situations at the 2018 World Cup - the most since detailed data was first recorded in 1966.

Coaching Career Team Role Tenure England Assistant manager 2016 - Present England U21 Assistant manager 2013 - 2016 Chelsea Assistant manager 2011 - 2017 Chelsea Reserves Manager 2009 - 2011 Stoke City Academy manager 2009 Crewe Alexandra Manager 2007 - 2008 Crewe Alexandra Academy manager 1998 - 2007 Crewe U18 Manager 1992 - 1998

Paul Nevin

Assistant manager

Paul Nevin represents a rare success story in one of the Football Association's schemes to increase diversity in elite coaching. The former Yeovil Town forward was appointed to England's staff in 2018 as part of the Pursuit of Progress strategy. Nevin impressed Southgate with his detailed scouting reports and attentive coaching style during his first spell with the Three Lions. After Graeme Jones stepped down to focus on Newcastle United ahead of Euro 2020, Nevin was the obvious replacement.

After an itinerant coaching journey across four different continents, Nevin enjoyed the most successful slice of his career in his home city of London. During his three full seasons as David Moyes' assistant at West Ham United, the capital club recorded consecutive top-seven Premier League finishes and won their first European trophy since 1965. Nevin has always balanced his international obligations while working for a club team and left West Ham to become Patrick Vieira's assistant manager at French side Strasbourg in the summer of 2023.

Coaching Career Team Role Tenure Strasbourg Assistant manager 2023 - Present England Assistant manager 2021 - Present West Ham Assistant manager 2020 - 2023 England Assistant manager 2018 - 2019 Brighton Assistant manager 2016 - 2019 Norwich Chief analyst 2013 - 2014 ASPIRE Academy Manager 2007 - 2013 NZ Knights Manager 2006 Fulham Reserves Manager 2003 - 2006 Fulham Academy manager 1998 - 2003 Fulham Youth coach 1997 - 1998

Martyn Margetson

Goalkeeping coach

England's goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson has been a guiding set of gloved hands throughout Jordan Pickford's rise to become the national team's undisputed number one. Yet, the former Manchester City shot-stopper took the bizarre approach of going on Sky Sports to provide a detailed breakdown of Pickford's various mistakes in November 2020.

Despite the public critique - which may have been a symptom of the collective cabin fever sweeping the nation after months of COVID-enforced lockdown - the Everton goalkeeper has remained first choice. Margetson joined the England setup in 2016 after serving on the coaching staff of the Welsh side that reached the semi-finals of that summer's European Championships.

England reached the same stage of the 2018 World Cup, Margetson's first tournament with the squad, after navigating a penalty shootout against Colombia in the round of 16. Pickford singled out 'Marge', as he is affectionately known, for his research following England's rare triumph from 12 yards.

Coaching Career Team Role Tenure Swansea Goalkeeping coach 2023 - Present Swansea Goalkeeping coach 2019 - 2021 Everton Goalkeeping coach 2017 - 2018 Crystal Palace Goalkeeping coach 2017 England Goalkeeping coach 2016 - Present Cardiff Goalkeeping coach 2014 - 2017 West Ham Goalkeeping coach 2011 - 2014 Wales Goalkeeping coach 2011 - 2016 Cardiff Goalkeeping coach 2006 - 2011

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Technical coach

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink replaced the outgoing Chris Powell in March 2023. The former Chelsea striker twice won the Premier League Golden Boot and played alongside Southgate at Middlesbrough for two seasons between 2004 and 2006. But Hasselbaink earned his spot on the Three Lions staff thanks to a strong reputation forged by coaching in the Football League.

The only non-British member of England's core coaching staff has been described by Southgate as "typically Dutch". Hasselbaink has clear tactical opinions that he will express bluntly. As Burton Albion chairman Ben Robinson, who saw his club get promoted to League One under Hasselbaink's watch in 2015, explained: "Jimmy's his own man. That's what you want, you don't want someone sitting on the fence."

Coaching Career Team Role Tenure England Technical coach 2023 - Present Burton Albion Manager 2021 - 2022 Northampton Manager 2017 - 2018 QPR Manager 2015 - 2016 Burton Albion Manager 2014 - 2015 Royal Antwerp Manager 2013 - 2014 Nottingham Forest Assistant manager 2011 - 2013

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink played eight Premier League games against his future England colleague Gareth Southgate, scoring five goals and only losing once.

Charlotte Cowie

Head of performance medicine

Dr Charlotte Cowie began her distinguished career as a medical professional in the world of football before Southgate had earned his first England cap. The former Millwall club doctor kicked off her two-decade-long association with the FA in 1994 by becoming the medical officer for the England Women's team.

Premier League clubs Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur have also called upon Cowie's wide-ranging expertise. The Leicestershire native has experience across a glut of other sports, overseeing the health of athletes competing in everything from taekwondo to tennis while working at multiple Olympic Games. Cowie became England's head of performance medicine at the same time Sam Allardyce was appointed as the national team manager. Suffice it to say, she has lasted a little longer.

Coaching Career Team Role Tenure England Head of performance medicine 2016 - Present Tottenham Head of medical services 2004 - 2007 Fulham Head of sports medicine and science 2000 - 2003 England Women Medical officer 1994 - 2000 Millwall Club doctor 1993 - 2000

Steve Kemp

Head of performance, medicine and nutrition

Steve Kemp had some big shoes to fill when he was bumped up to the lofty role of England's head of performance, medicine and nutrition in 2023. Bryce Cavanagh held the position for seven years but will forever be remembered as the mind behind the inflatable unicorns. The sight of Bukayo Saka, one of the nation's best footballers, frolicking in the pool became an indelible image of the 2018 World Cup.

While the world may judge him on his aquatic aid of choice, the FA had full faith in Kemp after 12 years with the association. The former lead physiotherapist for the Three Lions spent half a dozen years across two spells at Wolverhampton Wanderers before joining the England national team, which he proudly describes as "the pinnacle" of the sport.

Coaching Career Team Role Tenure England Head of performance, medicine and nutrition 2023 - Present England Physiotherapist 2012 - 2023 Wolves Head of medical services 2008 - 2012 Preston Head of sports medicine 2006 - 2008 Wolves Physiotherapist 2004 - 2006 Leeds United Academy physiotherapist 2000 - 2001

Simon Spencer

Lead physiotherapist

Southgate not only has to make sure that all 23 members of the playing squad are comfortable and content, but he takes it upon himself to do the same for "the team behind the team". Simon Spencer will be well aware of the England manager's remarkable capacity for consideration after first working alongside him in the under-21 national team.

When Southgate reluctantly took on the senior position in 2016, thrust into the vacant role following Sam Allardyce's calamitous 67-day reign, Spencer made the same move. Initially serving as an understudy to Steve Kemp, the former West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City employee was promoted to England's lead physio in 2023.

Coaching Career Team Role Tenure England Physiotherapist 2016 - Present England U21 Physiotherapist 2010 - 2016 Norwich Head of medical services 2008 - 2010 England Physiotherapist 2005 - 2008 West Brom Physiotherapist 2002 - 2005

Data via TransferMarkt. Correct as of 19 April 2024.