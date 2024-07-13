Highlights FA aiming to extend Gareth Southgate's contract post-Euros but his future could be in doubt.

Southgate's success with England since 2016 has seen the Three Lions reach two major finals.

Man Utd links and his contract ending in December have left Southgate's future up in the air.

Following this summer's recent Euro 2024 performances, England face Spain in Sunday's showpiece final at Berlin's Olympiastadion. While all eyes will be fixed on this bumper European fixture, there are some thinking about the future of current Three Lions boss, Gareth Southgate.

Having already batted away interest from certain clubs before the tournament began, there have now been questions as to whether the former Middlesbrough and England U21 manager will stay with the team. Regardless of the result, it seems the FA are looking to launch a charm offensive designed to persuade the manager to stay on in his role.

The FA are Keen to Begin Talks

Contract extension could be offered after Euro 2024

While many pundits have questioned Southgate's tactics in recent matches, these notions regarding substitutes and, at times, languid playing style, have been quelled thanks to the upturn in form and feel-good factor since the quarter-final victory over Switzerland on penalties.

With the emphatic late victory against the Netherlands in the semis, the FA have been reminded why they have so fervently supported the manager since his first day in the job in October 2016. Southgate’s record over the past eight years is well-meriting of respect and he has created more history by leading England into their first major men’s final on foreign soil.

Having previously led England to the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup, the quarter-final of the 2022 edition and the Euro 2020 final, which was lost on penalties to Italy - the question has been something of not 'if' but 'when' when it comes to success. That said, he did consider quitting after losing to France at the 2022 World Cup.

Southgate’s current contract expires in December and talks over his future have been put on ice until the Euros are over. However, the manager retains the support of key figures at the FA and there is a desire for him to lead England into the 2026 World Cup. FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham is one of those that staunchly supports Southgate, yet admits that a new deal needs to be agreed.

"What I would say is Gareth has been really, really clear that he wants to talk about that after the tournament. I don’t want to provide any distraction for him and the team. I want to respect the fact that they want to talk about the future after the tournament. "I will say what I have said before, really, one is you know I think the world of Gareth. I think he has done a phenomenal job, I think he has transformed the fortunes of our men’s senior team, and that’s not just off the pitch, which a lot of people talk about, and you can see the culture but also the performances on the pitch. Since 1966, he has won about half of our knockout games which is a measure we really use. You know we value him massively."

Plans in Place for Life After Southgate

Manchester United have held long-term interest in the England boss

Gareth Southgate is known as a long-term target for Manchester United, who confirmed Erik ten Hag will be staying for the 2024-25 season back in June. When asked about that situation and any further advances for the England manager, Bullingham said: "I’ve had no approach about him. There have been no approaches."

While praise is high for Southgate's work up to this point, it's still understood that the FA have a plan in place for the manager's eventual departure. Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe, Graham Potter, and Mauricio Pochettino are all believed to be under consideration. Of the prospective managers that the Football Association have shortlisted, Bullingham said:

"I have said before that any organisation really has a succession plan in place for their top employees, and we are no different to that. This succession plan normally includes everything from what you do for short-term cover, through to a process you follow to candidates. We have that for top employees. That’s the same that we have. Without frustrating you enormously, that’s really all I want to say on that topic. "Just because I want to respect Gareth and the team, that they are very focused on the tournament, and we want to be supporting them with that focus. Clearly, you plan lots of different scenarios for all your top employees all the time."

While reporters continued to pry, the Chief Executive clearly wants to keep the FA's cards close to their chest, only vaguely confirming people of interest:

"We have two senior coaches. One of them is English, one of them is not. Any federation in the world would always want to have a pool of top homegrown talent playing and managing at any time."

Gareth Southgate's Statistics as England Boss First Game England 2-0 Malta, 08.10.16 Games Managed 101 Wins 64 Losses 17 Best Result Final: Euro 2020 & Euro 2024

Quotes retrieved from The Independent: 'FA has ‘succession plan’ already in place for Gareth Southgate’s England exit'. Statistics via Transfermarkt, correct as of 12.07.24.