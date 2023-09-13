Highlights Gareth Southgate passionately defends Harry Maguire against unjust criticism, calling it an 'absolute joke'.

Maguire's consistent performance for England is undervalued, despite his success with the national team.

Southgate expresses frustration with those in England who taunt Maguire, highlighting the support he has from the dressing room

England chief Gareth Southgate launched a very passionate rant about the treatment of defender Harry Maguire as he was taunted upon his introduction at Hampden Park. Despite being an international regular, Lewis Dunk and Marc Guehi were Southgate’s starting partnership against Scotland, though Maguire replaced the Crystal Palace ace at the interval.

Two quickfire first-half strikes courtesy of Phil Foden and man of the moment Jude Bellingham saw England enter half-time in cruise control. The Red Devils man was left red-faced, however, as he turned the ball into his own net on the 67th minute which, in turn, halved the hosts’ deficit. England and Bayern Munich marksman Harry Kane netted England’s third of the occasion to wrap up a comfortable win.

Concerns have been raised about Maguire’s consistent international minutes, considering he has fallen sharply down the pecking order at Manchester United. The 59-cap England international started just eight games for his domestic employers last term as Lisandro Martínez came in to swiftly take his spot in the starting XI.

Following England’s 3-1 win against Scotland, Southgate spoke to the media and quickly defended Maguire for his performance and claimed those taunting him are an ‘absolute joke’.

What did Gareth Southgate say in Harry Maguire’s defence?

Southgate’s side enjoyed a refreshing victory off the back of a substandard 1-1 draw with Ukraine on Saturday, but the crux of his comments were about the unjust criticism Maguire continues to receive despite persistently performing well in England threads.

“I think he’s just come out and spoken to the media, which shows the resilience and character of him. We’re now in a situation where because of people in our own country, the opposition thinks they can have fun with him. So, what’s that about? “He’s been an incredible player for England in one of the most successful teams we’ve had. Critical to what we’ve been doing, and we allow him to be open to that. It’s a joke. Absolute joke. It makes me livid. Thankfully he’s got the support of the dressing room and people behind him, and I thought the England fans in the stadium tonight were absolutely brilliant. “So, I have no problem with the Scotland fans, they were having fun. But what stirs that up? Those people around in our own country. Yeah, other players will think ‘Well, is that what awaits us?’ at certain times but great credit to him that he managed to show the composure with the ball and keep the ball and put that one moment behind him because we stabilised the game really well after it.”

Harry Maguire - Career statistics Team Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Manchester United 176 7 5 41 1 England 59 7 2 12 1 Sheffield United 166 12 10 31 3 Leicester City 76 5 3 15 1 Hull City 74 3 5 16 0 Wigan Athletic 16 1 1 4 0 Sheffield United U18 2 0 0 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Manchester United’s outcast defender finds himself in an unwanted conundrum, whereby Southgate has admitted he cannot ‘guarantee’ call-ups for any player that isn’t partaking in regular club football. The 30-year-old was stripped off captaincy duties by boss Erik ten Hag and a summer switch to West Ham United – which would have done him the world of good – failed to come to fruition.

Of course, Maguire will hope to keep his place next to John Stones in Southgate’s first choice XI with Euro 2024 around the corner but getting minutes under his belt on a domestic front will be imperative to how this all pans out for the former Leicester City man.

